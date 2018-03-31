17 Gift Ideas Sporty Moms Will Really Want for Mother's Day


Whether or not she actually has time to work out, we all know a mom who likes to live in gym wear. No matter if she's training for a marathon or simply into the athleisure lifestyle, we've got some seriously sporty gift ideas for Mother's Day that will sleek-ify any woman’s day-to-day.

Scroll down for our heart-pounding picks, from the most comfortable leggings she'll ever wear to the gym tote so versatile she can carry it anywhere.

Not Your Mother's Sea Salt Spray

Not Your Mother's $5 SHOP NOW
Havana printed yoga mat

La Vie Boheme Yoga $85 SHOP NOW
AeroLoft Perforated Jacket

Nike $250 SHOP NOW
Margaux cutout stretch-jersey sports bra

Olympia Activewear $90 SHOP NOW
Performance Essentials Leggings

Adidas by Stella McCartney $75 SHOP NOW
Pepper & Mayne Hoodie

Pepper & Mayne $71 SHOP NOW
Racquet Tennis Printed Tote

$498 SHOP NOW
Jardiniere Infuser Water Bottle

Anthropologie $34 SHOP NOW
Jimmy leather-trimmed quilted shell tote

MZ Wallace $265 SHOP NOW
Prophere Sneaker

Adidas $120 SHOP NOW
Liplux SPF 30

Coola $12 SHOP NOW
Archive Tank Top

Puma $35 SHOP NOW
Pro Style Elite Gloves

Everlast $40 SHOP NOW
Pointelle-trimmed polo top

L'Etoile Sport $225 SHOP NOW
Icons Check Slide

Burberry $390 SHOP NOW
Farrah Neoprene Swimsuit

Lisa Marie Fernandez $415 SHOP NOW
Versa Special Editon Smartwatch

FitBit $230 SHOP NOW

