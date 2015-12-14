5 Things You Need to Recreate the Top Pinned Christmas Tree Trend

Pinterest is a motherboard of inspiration and it’s not uncommon for us to fall deep into a pin binge when we need some styling updates. So why not use the site for decoration inspo when it comes to trimming the Christmas tree? The massive digital vision board can be overwhelming, though, so we asked Pinterest to narrow down the most-pinned trend in tree decorating this year. The result? Rustic Glam: a chic blend of neutral colors, natural materials, and metallic touches. Scroll down to see everything you need to recreate the look at home.