5 Things You Need to Recreate the Top Pinned Christmas Tree Trend

Pinterest is a motherboard of inspiration and it’s not uncommon for us to fall deep into a pin binge when we need some styling updates. So why not use the site for decoration inspo when it comes to trimming the Christmas tree? The massive digital vision board can be overwhelming, though, so we asked Pinterest to narrow down the most-pinned trend in tree decorating this year. The result? Rustic Glam: a chic blend of neutral colors, natural materials, and metallic touches. Scroll down to see everything you need to recreate the look at home.

 

Burlap

Nothing says natural like a touch of burlap. Use it in place of tinsel or cut strips and use it in lieu of hooks to hang ornaments.

Pine Cones

One of the easiest (and cheapest!) ways to add a country feel to your tree is to embellish with a few pine cones. Collect your own or buy a bag from your local craft store like these, tie with string and hang.

Antlers

Pins featuring antlers, specifically painted antlers, are up 196-percent from last year according to Pinterest, so this is a must have decor item. We suggest buying a pack of mini antlers ($8, orientaltrading.com) and painting with gold and silver paints to add a gleam to your tree.

Feathers

Super glam, but still relaxed in appearance, white feathers raise the bar on an otherwise homey tree. A bagful comes cheap ($1.30/14 grams; consumercrafts.com) and you can use instead of fake snow to add some winter white to the scene.

Steel Tub

Not only does a galvanized steel tub bring the farm vibe full circle and emphasize the metallic touch of the antlers, but it also provides serious support. If you’ve ever had a tree topple because of cheap, modern stand, try the tub. Here is a video on how to make your own.

