Combat Dry Winter Hair With These Deep Conditioning Treatments

Getty Images
Erin Lukas and Jennifer Velez
Dec 07, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

With winter comes an unfortunate side effect: dry, brittle hair. The good news is you can keep the harsh elements from wreaking havoc by giving your strands some extra TLC in the form of a deep conditioning treatment. Want in on our favorites? We narrowed down the most hydrating hair masks and deep conditioners that will leave even the thirstiest strands infused with moisture. Best of all, no need to head to the salon—all of them you can do right from home. Simply apply once a week to let the rejuvenating begin.

Click through our gallery now to find the one treatment that best suits your needs.

VIDEO: 5 Kinds of Hair Extensions

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Moroccanoil Weightless Hydrating Mask

It's not hard to wax poetic over the nourishing benefits of Moroccanoil's many conditioning masks, but those of us with fine hair sometimes find that the traditional formula can be a little heavy on thinner textures. That's why the Weightless Hydrating Mask is like an answered prayer from the beauty gods-the masque boasts the same rich argan oil blend as the original, but the featherweight formula won't leave your strands feeling limp.

Moroccanoil $41 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Joico K-Pak Color Therapy Luster Lock 

Is your deep brunette shade losing its luster from heat-styling? Joico's treatment restores your hair to its rich, just-colored state and boosts shine in just one use. 

Joico $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

dpHUE Hydrate Masque Therapy 

Though watching old episodes of Law & Order SVU rank at the top of our favorite lazy Sunday activities, cleaning up around the house after applying a layer of dpHUE's masque just might take its place. We love to layer it on before tackling a load of laundry-after taking our hair through its own rinse cycle, the moisturizing jojoba and green tea leave our strands softer than our favorite cashmere sweater.

dpHUE $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque

Perfect for transitioning hair types, Shea Moisture's Jamaican Black Castor Oil-infused formula strengthens your strands from the inside out, and stimulates new growth with an invigorating dose of peppermint oil.

SheaMoisture $14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

It's a 10 Five Minute Hair Repair for Blondes

The one thing that every bottle blonde hates about their hair color? Brassiness. Reverse it by coating your hair with this repairing treatment specifically formulated for bottle blondes. It's powered by ingredients that repair, brighten, and tones light hair. 

It's A 10 $21 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Long by Valery Joseph Nourish Mask for Dry Hair

We know the struggle all too well-you're trying to grow your layers to Rapunzel-esque lengths, but your hairstylist says you'll need to chop a little off your ends to keep further split ends from forming. Incorporate a hydrating mask like Valery Joseph's into your routine, so next time, you won't have to take as much off. The formula uses an innovative keratin protein, which targets and fills in weaker areas of the hair follicle to prevent breakage, then coats each strand with artichoke leaf extract to act as armor against heat styling and other damaging elements.

$50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Garnier Fructis STRENGTHENING TREAT 1 MINUTE HAIR MASK + BANANA EXTRACT

Your blow dryer and flat iron aren't exactly helping your strands fight off the dry winter hair. Slather your hair with a coat of Garnier Fructis's strengthening mask immediately after shampooing, and let it sit for one minute before rinsing it. Softer, stronger hair in a minute might sound too good to be true, but this mask makes it possible. 

Garnier Fructis $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

RITA HAZAN Weekly Remedy Treatment For Deep Hydration & Superior Shine

This two-step system works surprisingly quicker than many single products, allowing you to lather up and still make it to that party on time. Smooth on step one to open the hair cuticle, rinse out immediately, then layer on step two to allow the nourishing cocktail of oils and vitamins to condition your hair and seal up the hair shaft.

Rita Hazan $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Nexxus Emergencee Repair Reconstructing Treatment

Use this treatment once a week to work on reviving severely damaged hair. It's packed with a high concentration of proteins, collagen, and elastin, which reinforce broken hair fibers. The result: less breakage and stronger strands over time. 

Nexxus $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Vernon François Whipped~Deep Conditioner

Vernon François's deep conditioning mask hits the reset button on dried-out, damaged curls. The formula may be enriched with powerful keratin amino acids and essential oils that repair and hydrate hair, but it's lightweight enough to be used on thick curls. 

Vernon Francois $39 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!