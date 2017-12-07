Combat Dry Winter Hair With These Deep Conditioning Treatments

With winter comes an unfortunate side effect: dry, brittle hair. The good news is you can keep the harsh elements from wreaking havoc by giving your strands some extra TLC in the form of a deep conditioning treatment. Want in on our favorites? We narrowed down the most hydrating hair masks and deep conditioners that will leave even the thirstiest strands infused with moisture. Best of all, no need to head to the salon—all of them you can do right from home. Simply apply once a week to let the rejuvenating begin.

Click through our gallery now to find the one treatment that best suits your needs.

