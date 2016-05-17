How to Throw the Best Memorial Day Party Ever

Every year on the last Monday of May, we take some time to honor those who've passed away while serving in our country's military. While somewhat of a somber occasion, Memorial Day also marks the official start of summer vacation. So we gather together both to remember and celebrate, usually in a beautiful backyard with a pile of grilled meats and a big bucket of cold drinks. If you happen to be the one hosting this year, take a look below at our must-have Memorial Day party items.