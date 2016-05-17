How to Throw the Best Memorial Day Party Ever

Every year on the last Monday of May, we take some time to honor those who've passed away while serving in our country's military. While somewhat of a somber occasion, Memorial Day also marks the official start of summer vacation. So we gather together both to remember and celebrate, usually in a beautiful backyard with a pile of grilled meats and a big bucket of cold drinks. If you happen to be the one hosting this year, take a look below at our must-have Memorial Day party items. 

BBQ Tools

This six-piece collection of stainless steel tools is the purchase you need—nay, deserve—for cooking an endless amount of hamburgers and hot dogs. Your guests and grill will thank you.

$185; food52.com

Flower Arrangement

In honor of peonies finally being back in season, we suggest purchasing the gorgeous Peonies for President! bouquet from San Francisco, Calif.-based company Farmgirl Flowers. All of the buds are American-grown and come swaddled in a pretty, eco-friendly burlap wrap.

$85; us.farmgirlflowers.com

Serveware

Cut your clean-up time in half by using this adorable paper serveware from Meri Meri. The tropical fruit theme is perfect for a start-of-summer soirée.

Price varies; shopmerimeri.com

Beverage Tub

A classic beverage tub gets a rustic-chic upgrade with hardware-inspired fluting and galvanized sheet metal. Keep it stocked with beer and canned champagne for the adults, and bottled lemonade for the kiddos.

$70; crateandbarrel.com

Pitcher

Whip up a simple, summery cocktail and let guests serve themselves using this cheeky Kate Spade pitcher.

$30; katespade.com

Striped Straws

And for sipping? Festive striped straws, of course. These look extra cute when tucked in mason jars or margarita glasses.

$6 for a pack of 24; acmepartybox.com

Decorative Lights

Elegant copper string lights help turn an afternoon BBQ into an evening affair. Plus, you can re-use these for all future outdoor shindigs.

$58; anthropologie.com

Marshmallow Roasting Sticks

Everyone loves a freshly made s’more. Save time searching the ground for the perfect stick by handing out these stainless steel roasting skewers. The bumps on the tongs ensure that marshmallows land on a graham cracker and not in the fire.

$27; barbeqa.com

