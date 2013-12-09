Learn to Perfect Layers: 5 Winter Looks

No, you don't have to resemble the Michelin man to stay warm in the dead of winter. Admittedly, it's hard to look refreshingly spry when you feel overstuffed, but we're here to tell you: It's possible to look chic while all bundled up. The key to conquering winter dressing lies with layers—smart layers, that is. There's no need for a mille, just two or three to help you survive the blistering cold and get you from point A to point B.

For extra insulation, look to cozy knits to wear over (or under!) dresses and button-downs. Got a holiday fete to attend? Integrate an evening jacket into your look to cover up bare arms and nix the chill factor completely. Or, try mixing toasty textiles, like faux fur and leather, to avoid a static, one-dimensional feel. Whether you're running errands on the weekend or heading to work, we've got you covered, literally. See five winter looks that make the most of layers.

