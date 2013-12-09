Learn to Perfect Layers: 5 Winter Looks

Courtesy (4)
Andrea Cheng
Dec 09, 2013

No, you don't have to resemble the Michelin man to stay warm in the dead of winter. Admittedly, it's hard to look refreshingly spry when you feel overstuffed, but we're here to tell you: It's possible to look chic while all bundled up. The key to conquering winter dressing lies with layers—smart layers, that is. There's no need for a mille, just two or three to help you survive the blistering cold and get you from point A to point B.

For extra insulation, look to cozy knits to wear over (or under!) dresses and button-downs. Got a holiday fete to attend? Integrate an evening jacket into your look to cover up bare arms and nix the chill factor completely. Or, try mixing toasty textiles, like faux fur and leather, to avoid a static, one-dimensional feel. Whether you're running errands on the weekend or heading to work, we've got you covered, literally. See five winter looks that make the most of layers.

1 of 5 Courtesy (4)

For the Office

Knit: Joe Fresh, $29; joefresh.com
Dress: Sandro, $355; sandro-paris.com
Coat: Menchi for Intermix, $625; intermixonline.com
Boots: Banana Republic, $198; bananarepublic.com
2 of 5 Courtesy (5)

For Work to Party

Cami: Cami NYC, $128; caminyc.com
Blazer: Mango, $80; mango.com
Skirt: J. Crew, $395; jcrew.com
Coat: French Connection, $328; frenchconnection.com
Heels: Coach, $278; coach.com
3 of 5 Courtesy (4)

For a Dressy Dinner/Get-Together

Jumpsuit: Zara, $80; zara.com
Jacket: Rebecca Taylor, $550; rebeccataylor.com
Coat: Topshop, $100; topshop.com
Heels: Dolce Vita, $99; dolcevita.com
4 of 5 Courtesy ( 4)

For a Holiday Fete

Dress: Modcloth, $65; modcloth.com
Leather Jacket: Viparo, $460; viparo.com
Fur Vest: Dana-Maxx, $425; dana-maxx.com
Boots: Aldo, $100; aldoshoes.com
5 of 5 Courtesy (5)

For Anything Casual

Top: Joie, $178; joie.com
Sweatshirt: Madewell, $68; madewell.com
Coat: Uniqlo, $80; uniqlo.com
Jeans: DL1961, $168; dl1961.com
Boots: Vince Camuto, $239; vincecamuto.com

