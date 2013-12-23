If All You Want for Christmas Is Voluminous Hair, Here's How to Get It

Holiday season is in high gear, and that means lots of sparkle, a major red lip, and voluminous party hair. We caught up with super stylist and native of Birmingham, U.K., Laini Reeves—who works with Emily Blunt, Amy Adams and Kate Bosworth—for her must-haves to get the sexiest hair of the season.

Working with celebs like Blunt, Adams, and Bosworth, do you ever get star struck? I don’t often get star struck, but the last time I did was when I spotted Fred Segal from the Animal Planet show Whale Wars. I love that show and am so in awe of the work they do.

What was your first big break? My big break came when I met a young, then-little-known actress named Emily Blunt. We bonded immediately and have been working together ever since.

What's your favorite part of your job? To be honest, my favorite part of doing my job is doing my job. Doing hair is my favorite thing to do.

What would you be doing if you weren't a hairstylist? I can’t imagine doing anything else, but if I stopped styling hair I’d probably ride my horse all day, every day.

Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse

"The perfect product for creating volume in holiday hair. Use with a diffuser for the perfect bouncy curl or wave." $28; moroccanoil.com

Mason Pearson Hairbrush

"The best hairbrush for creating smooth and voluminous holiday hair looks." $170; barneys.com
John Frieda Volume Building Mousse

"This product is great if you’re creating a look that requires massive amounts of volume. It's the best product if you want extra lift at the crown." $6; walmart.com
Kerastase Complete Nutrition Shampoo

"This is a great overnight treatment that enriches and brings the life and shine back to your hair." $39; kerastase-usa.com
Brazilian Blowout Instant Volume Body Boost Powder

"This is perfect for creating a back-combed look without even having to back-comb. It's also a great alternative to dry shampoo." $28; brazilianblowout.com
Conair You Curling Wand

"I love this for creating a soft, effortless wavy look." $30; ulta.com
Conair Hot Rollers

"These are amazing. Quick to heat up, these can be placed in your wet hair, blown dry and left to cool down and do their work while you put on your makeup." $50; conair.com
Scunci No-Slip Grip Skinny Soft Hairbands

"These are great for holding hair in place and even for creating soft romantic updos or sleek, slicked-back looks." $6; walgreens.com
Nohona Coconut Oil

"This will have you waking up with the soft, manageable hair you will need to create sleek holiday looks. Also, when applied to skin, Nohona will give you a gorgeous, silky soft glow." $20; nohonaproducts.com
Couture Color Pequi Oil Treatment

"Just a couple drops of this stuff can give you the ultimate shine to dull, winter hair." $32; sephora.com.

