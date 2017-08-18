These Vegetarian-Friendly BBQ Dishes Are Perfect For Labor Day Grilling

Matt Armendariz
Tessa Trudeau
Aug 18, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Get your grills ready, because Labor Day weekend is coming up fast. The unofficial last weekend of summer is known for being one of the final chances to barbecue outdoors before the weather cools down, so we're looking forward to having a bonafide feast.

But barbecues are typically very meat-centric events, with hamburgers, hot dogs, steaks, and grilled fish as some of the main players. If you're a vegetarian or just trying to cut back on your meat intake, you may feel like there's nothing for you to eat, but we've got you covered this Labor Day. Read below for 6 veggie-friendly recipes that can be cooked up right on the grill.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Mexican Street Corn

This recipe is so simple to make and packs a punch in the flavor department.

2 of 6 Tiffany Rose Photography/The North Face

CORN-BASIL FRITTERS WITH SCALLION CREAM

Throw a skillet on your grill and fry up these tasty fritters. Find the recipe here.

3 of 6 Maria Siriano

BALSAMIC GLAZED VEGGIE KEBABS

There's no meat involved in these kebabs! Switch up the veggies to include your favorites.

4 of 6 Marcus Nilsson

CAULIFLOWER STEAKS WITH PARSLEY

Who said steaks have to be meat? Swap out the beef for these lemony, cheesy cauliflower steaks.

5 of 6 Courtesy Maple

VEGGIE BURGER

This veggie burger combines chickpeas, quinoa, sunflower seeds, mushrooms, and onions for the patties. Topped with beet ketchup and avocado mayonnaise, these will be a hit.

6 of 6 Matt Armendariz

GRILLED WHITE PIZZA

Who needs a pizza oven when you have a grill? In a recipe from food blogger What's Gaby Cooking, mozzarella, red onions, goat cheese, and mushrooms make this the perfect summer pizza

