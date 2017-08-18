These Vegetarian-Friendly BBQ Dishes Are Perfect For Labor Day Grilling

Get your grills ready, because Labor Day weekend is coming up fast. The unofficial last weekend of summer is known for being one of the final chances to barbecue outdoors before the weather cools down, so we're looking forward to having a bonafide feast.

But barbecues are typically very meat-centric events, with hamburgers, hot dogs, steaks, and grilled fish as some of the main players. If you're a vegetarian or just trying to cut back on your meat intake, you may feel like there's nothing for you to eat, but we've got you covered this Labor Day. Read below for 6 veggie-friendly recipes that can be cooked up right on the grill.

RELATED: Grill Out This Labor Day With These Store-Bought BBQ Sauces