5 All-Time Favorite Grilling Ideas for Labor Day Weekend

With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, it’s time to finalize your plans for last-of-summer beachside bonfires, backyard fêtes, and BBQ afternoons. Picnic blankets? Check! On-the-go beverages? Check! A killer s’mores recipe? Check, of course! But in the event that you haven’t given any real thought to what you’re going to serve for lunch or dinner, we’ve collected a few of our favorite grilling recipes, below. Whether you’re a beers and beef kinda gal, or prefer Chardonnay and shrimp, we have you covered.