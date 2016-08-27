5 All-Time Favorite Grilling Ideas for Labor Day Weekend

STEPHEN BACCON
Sydney Mondry
Aug 27, 2016 @ 11:15 am

With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, it’s time to finalize your plans for last-of-summer beachside bonfires, backyard fêtes, and BBQ afternoons. Picnic blankets? Check! On-the-go beverages? Check! A killer s’mores recipe? Check, of course! But in the event that you haven’t given any real thought to what you’re going to serve for lunch or dinner, we’ve collected a few of our favorite grilling recipes, below. Whether you’re a beers and beef kinda gal, or prefer Chardonnay and shrimp, we have you covered.

1 of 5 Jen Causey

Jerusalem Spiced Chicken Skewers with Green Tahini Sauce

A mélange of cumin, turmeric, and paprika, this flavor-packed appetizer created by chef Einat Admony is a surefire crowd-pleaser, especially when coupled with creamy tahini sauce. Get the recipe here.

2 of 5 Gentl & Hyers

Shrimp Salad

Marinated shrimp, fresh summer veggies, and tangy vinaigrette come together to make chef Curtis Stone's perfect seasonal salad. Get the recipe here.

3 of 5 Marcus Nilsson

Cauliflower Steaks with Parsley

These hearty grilled cauliflower steaks from chef Michael Chiarello are perfect for a vegetarian or health-conscious crowd, and make for a super easy side dish. Get the recipe here.

4 of 5 Stephen Baccon

Spice-Rubbed Fish Sliders

These delicious grilled fish sliders are "quick and simple to make, and they take one hand to eat, so they're ideal for parties," says Australian chef Guy Turland. Get the recipe here.

5 of 5 Courtesy

Thai Grilled Beef Salad

Grilled beef gets a piquant Southeast Asian twist thanks to lemongrass, fresh mint leaves, and Thai chilies in this dish from Lucky Rice author Danielle Chang. Get the recipe here.

