Presto, Change-o! 4 Ways to Transform Your Look with Holiday Accessories

Andrea Cheng
Dec 11, 2013 @ 9:58 am

Holiday parties are on the rise! Pencil in evening events, happy hour cocktails and festive dinners after a full day's work, and what you have is a jam-packed schedule, leaving you with zero time to catch your breath, let alone a complete outfit overhaul.

Instead of bringing a second set of clothes and risking wrinkles, morph your 9-to-5 ensemble into an after-hours appropriate getup with a few simple swaps and add-ons. Does your job demand a powersuit? Shrug off your blazer and trade it in for a sequined jacket. Upgrade classic black pumps with fierce leopard print. Or, try sticking to a color scheme, like gold and black, for a seamless transition. And if all else fails, pack on the glamour with sparkly accessories. See four ways you can morph your look and no one will know you just came from the office.

1 of 8 Courtesy Photo (4)

At Work: The Power Suit

Clockwise from top:
Blouse: Mango, $70; mango.com
Blazer: Sass amp Bide, $490; sassandbide.com
Pumps: Sam Edelman, $130; zappos.com
Pants: Sass amp Bide, $290; sassandbide.com
2 of 8 Courtesy Photo (5)

At the Party: Add Sparkles + Prints

Accessories, from top:
Earrings: 8 Other Reasons, $40; 8otherreasons.com
Sequined blazer: Red Haute, $130; lordandtaylor.com
Pumps: Jeffrey Campbell, $155; nastygal.com
3 of 8 Courtesy Photo (3)

At Work: The Shirt Dress

From top:
Dress: Zara, $60; zara.com
Earrings: Ann Taylor, $40; anntaylor.com
Flats: Me Too, $90; nordstrom.com
4 of 8 Courtesy Photo (5)

At the Party: Amp Up the Drama

Accessories, from top:
Belt: Tory Burch, $250; toryburch.com
Clutch: BCBG Max Azria, $128; bcbg.com
Pumps: Stuart Weitzman, $385; stuartweitzman.com
5 of 8 Courtesy Photo (3)

At Work: The Full Skirt

From top:
Button-down: Mango, $60; mango.com
Skirt: Reiss, $210; reiss.com
Brogues: Cole Haan, $200; colehaan.com
6 of 8 Courtesy Photo (5)

At the Party: Add Textures + Mixed Metals

Accessories, from top left:
Collar tips: Me amp Zena, $88; asos.com
Clutch: Loeffler Randall, $395; loefflerrandall.com
Cuff: Swarovski, $310; swarovski.com
Booties: 3.1 Phillip Lim, $475; 31philliplim.com
7 of 8 Courtesy Photo (4)

At Work: The Shift Dress

Clockwise, from top left:
Dress: Joie, $418; joie.com
Tights: Ralph Lauren, $18; ralphlauren.com
Watch: Anne Klein, $95; anneklein.com
Heels: Nine West, $109; ninewest.com
8 of 8 Courtesy Photo (5)

At the Party: Top Off With Chains + Spikes

Accessories, from top:
Necklace: BaubleBar, $36; baublebar.com
Booties: B Brian Atwood, $395; neimanmarcus.com
Clutch: Anthom, $120; shopanthom.com

