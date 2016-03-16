Kate Middleton's Most Festive Green Looks to Delight You on St. Patrick's Day
For almost every St. Patrick's Day since the royal wedding in April 2011, Kate Middleton has worn an impeccably styled outfit to hand out shamrocks to the Irish Guards in Aldershot, England.
The Duchess of Cambridge performed the royal tradition in 2012 while dressed in an emerald Emilia Wickstead coat, pictured above (at right). Her nod to the Irish holiday came in the form of a cheery sprig of shamrocks pinned to her coat. For 2014's parade, Middleton donned a Hobbs London coat accessorized with a Cartier shamrock brooch (above, center). And in 2015, Kate wore a brown Catherine Walker coat, a Lock & Company hat, and suede Emmy London pumps (above, left).
While she left the duty of attending the annual celebration to husband Prince William in 2016, last year she again stepped out in full green glory at the parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London:
And in 2018 as well: the expectant royal joined Prince William to honor the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day:
We're taking a look back at Duchess Kate's best green ensembles from past St. Paddy's Days and beyond. See the festive looks below.
February 18, 2018
The duchess wore a dark green Jenny Packham gown with a black sash to the 2018 BAFTAs.
January 30, 2018
Middleton wore a forest green coat with black fur trim and a matching hat while out in Stockholm.
March 28, 2017
The royal chose a lace green long-sleeve gown for a visit to the National Portrait Gallery.
March 17, 2017
The fashionable duchess paid sartorial homage to the Irish holiday in a dark green, double-breasted coat with chic black trim and gold buttons designed by Catherine Walker. Middleton accessorized her festive look with matching green pumps, a stylish fascinator secured atop her low chignon, and gold and green onyx Monica Vinader earrings ($195; monicavinader.com).
January 24, 2017
Going bold in a green skirt suit from Hobbs, Kate Middleton made a visit to the East Anglia's Children's Hospices. A Gerard Darel blouse with a sweet Peter Pan collar gave her look added flair, while black pumps anchored the ensemble in timelessness.
Sept. 27, 2016
Middleton stepped out during her tour of Canada in a jade Dolce & Gabbana dress.
February 24, 2016
The duchess braved the Edinburgh cold in a glamorous green ensemble for her first solo engagement to Scotland.
December 25, 2015
The duchess wore a tailored forest green Sportmax coat while attending the royal family's annual Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church.
March 17, 2015
The expectant royal got into the St. Patrick's Day spirit while handing out shamrocks in the Irish Guards parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England.
March 10, 2015
The Duchess of Cambridge donned an emerald green overcoat paired with black pumps and a black clutch while visiting a London area hospital to speak with a suicide survivor.
July 6, 2014
To attend the Wimbledon Championships in London, the duchess wore a basket-weave print Jonathan Saunders frock with a bow waist. She styled the cheery dress with a nude L.K. Bennett clutch and her signature wavy hairdo.
July 5, 2014
Middleton kicked off the 101st Tour de France in West Tanfield, England, in an emerald green Erdem coat over a patterned Suzannah silk tea dress, which she paired with nude pumps and a matching clutch both by L.K. Bennett.
April 24, 2014
For a series of engagements in Australia's capital city, Canberra, Middleton wore an emerald green Catherine Walker coat dress with nude L.K. Bennett pumps.
April 12, 2014
The Duchess of Cambridge opted for an emerald Erdem coat for a visit to the Rainbow Place Children's Hospice in Hamilton, New Zealand.
March 17, 2014
Princess Kate celebrated St. Patrick's Day in the best way possible: head-to-toe green. At the Irish Guards parade in Mons Barracks, Aldershot, she handed out shamrocks in a Hobbs London coat which she accessorized with a Cartier shamrock brooch.
December 25, 2013
The duchess celebrated Christmas at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, England, in an Alexander McQueen tartan coat that she had previously worn in 2012 while playing field hockey. She topped the look off with boots and a green fascinator.
April 21, 2013
The still-svelte princess made an appearance at Windsor Castle, though her royal bump was finally noticeable beneath her mint green Mulberry coat.
March 17, 2013
The duchess returned to Aldershot to hand out shamrocks to the Irish Guards in the same emerald Emilia Wickstead coat she wore to the 2012 ceremony. She accessorized the look with a floral beret, black tights, and suede pumps.
December 16, 2012
The Duchess of Cambridge made her first public appearance since the announcement of her pregnancy, and subsequent stay in King Edward VII Hospital, at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards. To dress for the event, she turned to Alexander McQueen, the same label behind her wedding gown, for a silk hunter green floor-length gown.
September 17, 2012
The princess-in-training touched down at Honiara International Airport in the Solomon Islands while wearing a square-print Jonathan Saunders dress with a bow waist. She added her nude heels and a Jackie O.–inspired pillbox hat to complete her look.
May 11, 2012
For an Olympic-themed concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the royal wore a teal, lace-trimmed Jenny Packham gown with a jeweled waistline from the designer's spring 2012 collection. She paired the look with a matching clutch and Jimmy Choo heels.
March 17, 2012
On St. Patrick's Day, the duchess chose the holiday's signature color—green! She wore a coat dress and black belt by Emilia Wickstead and a Lock & Co. hat to present Irish Guard soldiers with shamrocks at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England.
July 8, 2011
Middleton stopped by a reception at the British Consul-General's residence wearing a belted emerald green dress and a leopard-print clutch, both by Diane von Furstenberg.