Expert's Top 10: A Flawless Complexion with Celebrity Makeup Artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua

Courtesy Photo (4)
Selene Milano
Dec 10, 2013 @ 7:30 am

Kara Yoshimoto Bua is the master makeup artist behind some of the most flawless faces in Hollywood, from Jessica Biel to Anne Hathaway. Her signature style is her calm, peaceful demeanor and the fresh-faced glow she creates on her clients. "I like to begin the makeup session with a few drops of Frankincense or Neroli Essential Oil.  I rub it between my hands and have them inhale a few times deeply. The oils are balancing and help to oxygenate our system, as well as clear and open the air and the vibe in the room," she told InStyle.com.

Yoshimoto Bua's first big break was working on the world's most famous besties, Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox at the Fire and Ice Ball, and has worked with a countless number of famous faces since then, but does she ever still get starstruck? Yes! She confessed the one celeb who ever left her speechless: David Bowie. "One time I sat across the isle from him at a premiere for a movie.  He kind of blew me away with his "Starman" album which I discovered in high school, so yeah, I was star struck that night!"

As the temperatures continue to dip, we asked Yoshimoto Bua for her secret arsenal of products to create a sexy complexion during the hazy days of winter. Click through the gallery to see her Top 10!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Boots Botanics Rosewater Toning Spritz

“No matter if you have dry or oily skin it is vital to moisturize to prepare the canvas! I start by spritzing Rose Water in my hand and apply lightly to the face and neck.” $9; target.com.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Evan Healy Rose Vetiver Day Moisturizer

"For extra moisture apply in an upward and outward motion all over face and neck after rose water." $39; evanhealy.com.

3 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel SUBLIMAGE LA CRÈME YEUX ULTIMATE REGENERATION EYE CREAM

"I start by mixing this in my hands with Rose Water. I apply the mixture around the eyes and cheekbones, massaging lymph and pressure points." $225; chanel.com.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel ÉCLAT LUMIÈRE HIGHLIGHTER FACE PEN

"For spot coverage, turn the pen to release a bit of pigment into the brush, and then tap on to any discoloration, using your ring finger to blend. It is like an eraser pen! I also use this in Beige Tendre for almost any skin tone to highlight under the brow by brushing along the brow bone and arch." $40; chanel.com.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel SUBLIMAGE LA CRÈME TEXTURE SUPRÊME

"Add extra moisture when needed with this cream. Also, I notice a difference in hydration and softness of my skin when I drink plenty of water the day of an event and add a mixture of Natural Vitamin C and MSM to it." $390; chanel.com.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel ULTRA-LIGHT SKIN PERFECTING MAKEUP

"Remember, less is more, so apply this formula to the t-zone, under the eyes, around the mouth (darker skin-tones usually have more discoloration around the mouth), under the jaw line, blending down the neck to any uneven skin tone areas, lightly leaving a wash of smooth texture and tone." $45; nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Shiseido Foundation Brush

"Use this brush to blend a pearl size drop of foundation at a time." $30; sephora.com.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Jurlique Lavender Silk Finishing Powder

"A natural invisible way to take away shine and set foundation without adding thickness. Works well on the forehead and around the nose and mouth. Use sparingly." $36; skinstore.com.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel Bronzing Makeup Base

"This works wonderfully as a contour. Blend under jawline, on sides of forehead, under cheekbones, and tip of nose. Make sure to use with a light hand and blend, blend, blend the edges to nothing!" $48; chanel.com.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Love Nectar Potions Honey Rose Kissing Balm

"Apply on lips for delicious moisture." $10; sensuousbeauty.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!