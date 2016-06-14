A Deliciously Fizzy Cocktail Recipe Perfect for Your Fourth of July Party

Believe it or not, July 4th is just around the corner. Whether you're hosting a party or want to solidify next year's invite to your friend's beach house, try serving up some fizzy fun with a cocktail that has a zingy, gingery bite. The aptly named Star-Spangled Smash, dreamed up by Steven Escobar, beverage director at The Regal, Brooklyn's elegant diner-slash-mixology bar, is the perfect drink for the evening—although, if you ask us, it works just fine for any celebration.

"I love how refreshing it is," Escobar tells InStyle. "And raspberries and mint are so summery." He suggests amping up the flavor even more by using Jamaican-style Reed's Extra Ginger Beer, and topping it off with a snazzy star-topped swizzle stick ($7/12; shopmerimeri.com), as shown above, for an extra festive touch. Then grab your buddies and soak in the view of the fireworks. Read on for the full recipe. Cheers!

Star-Spangled Smash

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups vodka

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup cane sugar syrup ($9/25 oz; monin.com)

1 bunch fresh mint leaves

1 pint fresh raspberries

1 12-oz. bottle ginger beer ($7/4 bottles; jet.com)

Directions

1. Stir together vodka, lemon juice, syrup, mint leaves, and raspberries in a large pitcher.

2. Stir in ginger beer just before serving.

3. Serve in ice-filled glasses.

For more July 4th entertaining tips, pick up the July issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.