Red, White and Blue Desserts to Order Now for the 4th of July

Courtesy
Courtney Higgs
Jun 27, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and if you haven't already started planning your celebration, it's officially crunch time. Everyone looks forward to the BBQ and the fireworks, but we all know that dessert is the unsung hero of any patriotic fête. If you're not the baking kind (or you just flat out don't have the time to break out the cookie sheets this year), don't sweat. We've tracked down some delicious red, white and blue desserts you can still order, just in time to wow your fellow party-goers. Check out these five cheeky confections and get ready to check dessert off your to-do list! 

1 of 4 Courtesy

Limited Edition Macarons from Dana's Bakery

Macarons may have French roots, but their popularity stateside is undeniable. This selection of red, white and blue ones is the perfect sweet treat to display at your Fourth of July shindig. 

available at Dana's Bakery $35 SHOP NOW
2 of 4 Courtesy

Patriotic Cake Pops from Williams Sonoma

Arrange these festive treats on a serving dish and watch in amazement as they disappear, one by one. They might be almost too easy to eat—you'll have to take care not to pop too many in your mouth!

available at Williams Sonoma $50 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Montmorency Cherry Pie from Little Pie Company

What's more American than a good ol' cherry pie? You can confidently dish up this classic treat—it's sure to be a crowd pleaser.

available at Foody Direct $40 SHOP NOW
4 of 4 Courtesy

Patriotic Cookies from Dean & Deluca

These grab and go treats will be easy to carry from the pool, to the lawn and anywhere else your Fourth of July festivities might take you. You'll be able to easily pack away any left-overs in the included signature gift tin—if you have any.

available at Dean & Deluca $75 SHOP NOW

