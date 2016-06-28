How to Turn Your Desserts Into Décor This July Fourth

"As with most of my desserts, I prefer making this in multiples to create a look of abundance," says Atlas. "Don’t worry if your lattice isn’t perfect; these pies are supposed to look a bit rustic.The filling can be made 2 to 3 days in advance, covered tightly, and refrigerated." Atlast also suggests using a store-bought pie crust if you're short on time.

Makes 4 5-inch pies

Ingredients

All butter pie dough

Filling

For the All butter pie dough

2 1⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1⁄2 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

1 cup (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1⁄4-inch pieces

For the Filling

5 cups frozen sweet, pitted cherries (2 12-oz bags)

1⁄2 cup sugar

1/8 tsp salt

1⁄4 tsp cinnamon

3 tbsp cornstarch

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 egg, lightly beaten

4 tsp demerara sugar or sugar in the raw

Directions

1. Combine the flour, sugar, and salt in the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on low speed to combine, about 10 seconds. Add the butter and mix on medium-low speed until the mixture is not dry and no chunks of butter remain. It should resemble coarse meal with pieces no larger than a small pea. Drizzle 1⁄4 to 1/3 cup cold water over the mixture and mix on medium-low speed, adding more water as necessary, until the mixture just comes together in a large clump. Transfer the dough to a work surface and shape into two 1-inch-thick disks. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill until ready to use, at least 1 hour.

2. In a large saucepan, combine the cherries, sugar, salt, cinnamon, and cornstarch. Heat over medium heat, stirring constantly, until cherries begin to release their juices, about 5 minutes. Increase the heat to medium-high and stir constantly as the cherries soften, their juices thicken, and the mixture slowly comes to a boil, about 5 more minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice. Set aside to cool.

3. Adjust the oven rack to the lower-middle position and place a baking sheet on the rack. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

4. Take one disk of dough out of the refrigerator. Divide the dough into 4 equal pieces. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out each piece of dough into a 7-inch circle, about 1-inch thick. Line each of 4 5-inch pie plates with a circlet of dough, letting it hang over edge.

5. Divide the filling equally among the pies. Roll out the remaining dough into a 12- × 6-inch rectangle. With the long side facing you, cut the dough vertically into 1⁄2-inch-wide strips with a chef’s knife or pastry wheel, to yield 24 6-inch-long × 1⁄2-inch-wide strips.

6. Lay 3 strips, evenly spaced, over the filling of each pie. Place 3 more strips crosswise over them to create a lattice top. Gently press around the edges of each pie to adhere the tops to the bottom crust. Crimp and trim dough with a knife.

7. Carefully brush the lattice top and edges with the beaten egg. Sprinkle 1 tsp sugar over each.

8. Line the preheated baking sheet with parchment. Place pies on the baking sheet and bake until the crust is set and begins to turn golden brown, about 20 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 350°F and continue to bake until the filling is bubbling and the crust is a deep golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes more. Let pies cool completely on wire rack.