This Gingham-Happy Tablescape Is Perfect For Your July 4th Spread

Looking for a festive table setting idea for your July 4th get-together? This Independence Day try the look of gingham. We see the familiar pattern re-emerge in full force every summer season, usually as the backdrop for all our outdoor meals in the form of a picnic blanket or tablecloth, but event designer David Stark makes a case for going all out with this hot weather staple. “Gingham, the ubiquitous plaid that says “summer” is our muse,” he says. “Make it feel fresh and new by pushing pattern-on-pattern, scale and materials.”

To create Stark’s charming tablescape, anchor your setting with a classic print tablecloth, and repeat the checkered pattern with plates and napkins. To keep the look balanced, go for neutral cutlery ($75/set; marchsf.com), and a simple rimmed bread plate ($8; canvashomestore.com). The delicate clear glass tumblers ($16; farmhousepottery.com) mimic the shape of the classic red plastic cup and are perfect for everyday use.

And for a cute centerpiece that won’t end up in the trash, place potted geranium plants down the middle of the table. Guests can take them home with them, or you can plant them in your garden after!

For more gingham goodies, shop the list below.

