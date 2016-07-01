The Best 4th of July Sales You Don’t Want to Miss!

Anna Hecht
Jul 01, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

Whatever it is you're coveting this time of year, chances are, you can find it at a discounted price this 4th of July weekend. From fashion to beauty to housewares, many of our favorite retailers have marked down their best merch in time for holiday shopping. Lucky you, we've rounded up a list of our favorite brands that will help make your Independence Day shopping a breeze. But hurry! Some sales end as early as this weekend.

MSGM One-Shoulder Top

Discount for a limited time only

available at matchesfashion.com $204 (originally $292) SHOP NOW
Williams-Sonoma French Lavender Candle

available at williams-sonoma.com $16 (originally $20) SHOP NOW
Saint Laurent Crochet Clutch

available at matchesfashion.com $975 (originally $1,393) SHOP NOW
Mid-Century Table Lamp

available at westelm.com $70 (originally $139) SHOP NOW
Complexion Set-Up & Up Brushes

available at target.com $10 (originally $12) SHOP NOW
Citizens of Humanity Skyler Short

Discount through July 5

available at rebeccataylor.com $99 (originally $199) SHOP NOW
Floral Support Lace Dress

Discount though July 5

available at nastygal.com $37 (originally $78) SHOP NOW
Embossed Ceramic Mug

Discount through July 4

available at urbanoutfitters.com $5 (originally $8) SHOP NOW
Boots No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Anti-Aging Serum

Save $2 through July 6 with code PPIAPHIL.

available at target.com $28 (originally $30) SHOP NOW
Laurence Decade Heeled Sandals

Discount through July 2

available at modaoperandi.com $292 (originally $810) SHOP NOW
Folk Floral Pillow

Discount through July 4

available at urbanoutfitters.com $30 (originally $39) SHOP NOW
Acure Organics Coconut + Argan Oil Towelettes 

available at target.com $6 (originally $7) SHOP NOW
Cuisinart Single-Serve Espresso Maker

available at williams-sonoma.com $240 (originally $300) SHOP NOW
VIOLET Tassel Sandals 

available at topshop.com $40 (originally $80) SHOP NOW
EveryOne Coconut Lemon Lotion

available at target.com $9 (originally $10) SHOP NOW

