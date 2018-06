Kick off your 4th of July celebrations with our guide to a stylish Independence Day. Be a firework by rocking one of the 4th of July outfits curated by our fashion editors--then paint on extra patriotism with 4th of July nail art designs. Click through Instagram photos to catch up on how your favorite celebrities celebrated the Fourth of July. Plus: Get 4th of July recipes, party tips and playlists. Barbecue on!

Kick off your 4th of July celebrations with our guide to a stylish Independence Day. Be a firework by rocking one of the 4th of July outfits curated by our fashion editors--then paint on extra patriotism with 4th of July nail art designs. Click through Instagram photos to catch up on how your favorite celebrities celebrated the Fourth of July. Plus: Get 4th of July recipes, party tips and playlists. Barbecue on!