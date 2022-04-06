15 Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts She'll Actually Want to Wear

While there's no doubt in our minds that, at the end of the day, moms just want to feel loved and appreciated on Mother's Day (and beyond), there are some extra-special ways to meet this goal. For example, breakfast in bed will get you brownie points, as will a bottomless brunch — one she doesn't have to cook — with unlimited mimosa refills, and you could even buy a fresh bouquet of her favorite flowers. But if you really want to go that extra mile for mom, you might want to consider a trip to the jewelry counter.

If shopping for jewels is out of your wheelhouse, you're not alone. For years I, too, shied away from spoiling my mom with sparkling accessories because there are so many cuts and carats and finishes, I found the task too overwhelming. Instead, I stuck to sentimental cards, a box of her favorite tea, and titles off the bestsellers list — all of which are great gifts and ones I know she genuinely enjoyed. Still, there's no denying jewelry is a category of "I love you" all its own. Not to mention, the sentiment could make her face light up in a way that will warm your heart.