Happy Presidents' Day! See Pictures of Presidents in Their 20s

Lane Turner/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Lindsay Dolak
Feb 20, 2017 @ 8:00 am

Happy Presidents' Day! Today is about more than just sleeping in and crazy good sales (although, we’ll take holidays in honor of both of those things). Today we honor and celebrate our nation’s many leaders and the work they've done as president of the United States, a job that we imagine is a little more challenging than your average nine to five.

It’s easy to forget that before they were literally leading an entire country, these guys were leading regular lives. They played sports in college, chilled with their friends and family, and went on dates. Actually, Barack Obama’s first date with Michelle Robinson (now his wife, aka former First Lady Michelle Obama) in 1989 was so majorly adorable, it was adapted for the film Southside with You in 2016. Presidents, they’re just like us. If you still don’t believe it, scroll down for more shots of past commanders-in-chief from back in the day.

1 of 8 AP

George H.W. Bush

George H.W. Bush was captain of the Yale baseball team in 1947.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Keystone/Getty Images

John F. Kennedy 

John F. Kennedy studied International Affairs at Harvard University. 

3 of 8 Herbie Knott/REX/Shutterstock

Bill Clinton 

Bill Clinton (pictured here in 1968) attended Oxford University in Britain. 

Advertisement
4 of 8 Michigan University/Getty Images

Gerald Ford

Former President Gerald Ford (pictured here in 1934) played center for the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Advertisement
5 of 8 US Air Force Photo/Alamy Stock Photo

George W. Bush

George Bush, Jr. served in the Texas Air National Guard, flying fighter jets, from 1970 to 1973.

Advertisement
6 of 8 AP

Richard Nixon

Richard Nixon (pictured here in 1934) attended law school at Duke University. 

Advertisement
7 of 8 PhotoQuest/Getty Images

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter was an Ensign in the United States Navy. 

Advertisement
8 of 8 SNAP/REX/Shutterstock

Ronald Reagan

Ronald Reagan (pictured here in 1937) was an actor and starred in the film "Love Is On The Air."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!