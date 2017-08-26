It's National Dog Day! See 29 Celebrities Cuddling with Pups

In case your social feeds haven’t already been flooded with #NationalDogDay posts, we’re here to make sure that you don’t miss out one of our all-time favorite holidays. Each year, August 26 is dedicated to celebrating our perfect pups (not that we don’t show our love to the little furballs every day). The official event is meant to raise awareness for rescuing dogs in need, and we couldn’t think of a species more deserving of our undying love. To celebrate the most loyal, affectionate, and—of course—cute, best friends out there, we’ve rounded up 29 ’grams of celebs cuddling with canines. Scroll down to check them out, and then go give your own (or the closest) pup a big ‘ol hug.

Amy Schumer (with special appearance by Emily Ratajkowski)

Sweet Bitches @emrata #tati A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Kerry Washington

Live tweeting with J Boogie #scandal #josieb A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on May 11, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

Olivia Wilde

It's these late-night chats that really allow us to grow as a couple, you know? #communication A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Kristen Bell

We have some REAL cute guest stars on the new season of @nbcthegoodplace ! #puppies #snuggles #thegoodplace A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Orlando Bloom

butch 👊🏻 A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Feb 11, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

Sophie Turner

@buddybrasco A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

Zendaya

Us against the world son 😂 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Hilary Duff

Momo doesn't know my dress is @themarcjacobs 😳 @youngertv #season4 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 4, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT

Karlie Kloss

cozied up with my main squeeze A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Mar 14, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Kiernan Shipka

That's amoré! #FrankieShipka A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Hugh Jackman

Home. A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on May 29, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Ariana Grande

🎂 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Amanda Seyfried

Thank You Pumpkin and friends A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Reese Witherspoon

We get mistaken for sisters all the time ... 🐶👩🏼 #ProudMom (we're also BOTH in @draperjames 💙😉) #PepperPortraits #HomeAgainMovie A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 17, 2016 at 1:22pm PST

Ryan Seacrest

It's #nationalbestfriendday and #tbt so here's a pic of me and Georgia as a puppy :) A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Lucy Hale

True love ❤️ A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Emmy Rossum

@shanidarden come for the facial, stay for the cuddle A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Apr 8, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Julianne Hough

Nothing will ever beat a Lexi Face Hug! 🐶❤️ A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on May 21, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Kiersey Clemons

#Dogue A post shared by @kiersey on Dec 7, 2016 at 3:04pm PST

Emilia Clarke

101 ways to fail in a heatwave. 101 ways to love regardless of personal hygiene. #sothiseyemaskisgoodforsleepandevenbetterforoppertunists #howalieinshouldlook 🤙❤️ A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:31am PDT

Joe Jonas

🐶LUV A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on May 14, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Gabrielle Union

Last night of filming got me like... 🤗😃😘😛🙆🏾‍♀️💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿 #BreakingIn #Tre A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Nina Dobrev

When you start looking like your dog A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on May 4, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Katy Perry

WILL YOU BE MY #WITNESS? 👁 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

Irina Shayk

Amazing day with my new sista #Sky 🐶💋 @luigimurenu @luigiandiango A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on May 17, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

Ashley Benson

My sweet girl A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Gisele Bündchen

I can't resist this face. ❤️ Não aguento essa carinha. A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

Jesse Metcalfe

A man and his #Sheppy! #doglover A post shared by Jesse Metcalfe (@realjessemetcalfe) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Taylor Hill