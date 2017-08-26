It's National Dog Day! See 29 Celebrities Cuddling with Pups

kristenanniebell/Instagram
In case your social feeds haven’t already been flooded with #NationalDogDay posts, we’re here to make sure that you don’t miss out one of our all-time favorite holidays. Each year, August 26 is dedicated to celebrating our perfect pups (not that we don’t show our love to the little furballs every day). The official event is meant to raise awareness for rescuing dogs in need, and we couldn’t think of a species more deserving of our undying love. To celebrate the most loyal, affectionate, and—of course—cute, best friends out there, we’ve rounded up 29 ’grams of celebs cuddling with canines. Scroll down to check them out, and then go give your own (or the closest) pup a big ‘ol hug.
VIDEO: Kate Upton is the Ultimate Dog Mom