It's National Dog Day! See 29 Celebrities Cuddling with Pups

Samantha Simon
Aug 26, 2017 @ 11:00 am

In case your social feeds haven’t already been flooded with #NationalDogDay posts, we’re here to make sure that you don’t miss out one of our all-time favorite holidays. Each year, August 26 is dedicated to celebrating our perfect pups (not that we don’t show our love to the little furballs every day). The official event is meant to raise awareness for rescuing dogs in need, and we couldn’t think of a species more deserving of our undying love. To celebrate the most loyal, affectionate, and—of course—cute, best friends out there, we’ve rounded up 29 ’grams of celebs cuddling with canines. Scroll down to check them out, and then go give your own (or the closest) pup a big ‘ol hug.

Amy Schumer (with special appearance by Emily Ratajkowski)

Sweet Bitches @emrata #tati

Kerry Washington

Live tweeting with J Boogie #scandal #josieb

Olivia Wilde

It's these late-night chats that really allow us to grow as a couple, you know? #communication

Kristen Bell

We have some REAL cute guest stars on the new season of @nbcthegoodplace ! #puppies #snuggles #thegoodplace

Orlando Bloom

butch 👊🏻

Sophie Turner

@buddybrasco

Zendaya

Us against the world son 😂

Hilary Duff

Momo doesn't know my dress is @themarcjacobs 😳 @youngertv #season4

Karlie Kloss

cozied up with my main squeeze

Kiernan Shipka

That's amoré! #FrankieShipka

Hugh Jackman

Home.

Ariana Grande

🎂

Amanda Seyfried

Thank You Pumpkin and friends

Reese Witherspoon

Ryan Seacrest

It's #nationalbestfriendday and #tbt so here's a pic of me and Georgia as a puppy :)

Lucy Hale

True love ❤️

Emmy Rossum

@shanidarden come for the facial, stay for the cuddle

Julianne Hough

Nothing will ever beat a Lexi Face Hug! 🐶❤️

Kiersey Clemons

#Dogue

Emilia Clarke

Joe Jonas

🐶LUV

Gabrielle Union

Nina Dobrev

When you start looking like your dog

Katy Perry

WILL YOU BE MY #WITNESS? 👁

Irina Shayk

Amazing day with my new sista #Sky 🐶💋 @luigimurenu @luigiandiango

Ashley Benson

My sweet girl

Gisele Bündchen

I can't resist this face. ❤️ Não aguento essa carinha.

Jesse Metcalfe

A man and his #Sheppy! #doglover

Taylor Hill

Happy #NationalPuppyDay from me and my little muffin 💗 (he was so tiny!!) @tatetheminidoodle

