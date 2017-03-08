7+ Ways to Support International Women's Day with Your Shopping Cart

Frank Loughlin/Mirrorpix/Getty
Faith Cummings
Mar 08, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Today is International Women's Day as well as A Day Without a Woman, a nation-wide strike planned by the organizers of January's Women's March. They said it best on their Instagram account this morning: "Today, we call on all who believe that women's rights are human rights to join us in wearing red as a symbol of solidarity & revolutionary love for a #DayWithoutAWoman."

International Women's Day is really an everyday thing: to state that women are elemental in almost everything in this world is no exaggeration. And any act of lifting women up—whether it be through fashion as self-expression, running for political office, subscribing to self-care, or charitable contributions to women's organizations—for equality within society deserves all the applause.

Women's rights are indeed human's rights. Here, a shopping guide of sorts to products that support girls and International Women's Day.

1 of 7 jenatkinhair/instagram

Ouai Haircare

Girl boss and hair guru Jen Atkin is donating 10 percent of all sales of her haircare line Ouai to She's the First—a nonprofit organization that provides empowerment, mentorship, and scholarships to girls in low-income countries who will be the first in their families to graduate. "I'm so proud of so many female hairstylists who are working hard AF and inspiring younger generations of stylists," said Atkin on her Instagram account this morning. "I wanted Ouai to speak to fearless, spirited, independent girls."

2 of 7 Courtesy

L'Occitane Shea Butter Violet Solidarity Balm

L'Occitane en Provence has had a sustainable, fair trade partnership with the women in Burkina Faso since the late 1980s, thus it was no surprise that they partnered with UN Women for IWD 2017. One hundred percent of the profits from the sale of the brand's Shea Butter Violet Solidarity Balm will fund global women's leadership-centric NGO projects, with the L'Occitane Foundation's support.

3 of 7 Courtesy (2)

Theory x Lola Box Set

Theory and feminine care line Lola collaborated on limited-edition kits with the slogan, "Elevate the Everyday." One hundred percent of each purchase benefits Girls Who Code, in celebration of International Women's Day's dedication to the cultural, economic, political and social accomplishments of women all over the globe. Bonus: These boxes actually retail for $375.

4 of 7 Courtesy

Avon Sterling Silver Empowerment CZ Ring

Avon is showing its dedication to women's empowerment: $4 from each sale of their sterling silver Empowerment ring will be donated to programs that end violence against women. Their Speak Out Against Domestic Violence program has already raised nearly $50 million.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Everlane The Human Woman Cotton Muscle Tank in Double Print

Everlane's 100% Human campaign was a complete blockbuster and the brand is back to celebrate IWD 2017 with its "Human Woman" graphic T-shirt. $5 from each limited-edition T-shirt will be donated to Equality Now.

6 of 7 Courtesy

Tatcha Limited-Edition Lumious Dewy Skin Mist

Each full-size skincare purchase of Tatcha's limited-edition One in a Million collection funds a day of school in partnership with Room to Read—an organization that provides classrooms, coaching, mentorship, textbooks, and so much more for girls around the world. The exclusive assortment is hoping to achieve one million days of school by putting a special spin on two of the brand's most popular products: the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist and Classic Rice Enzyme Powder ($68; tatcha.com).

7 of 7 Courtesy

Rosena Sammi Sari Charm Bangle for Two Days of School

New Zealand-born jewelry designer Rosena Sammi is using jewelry to give back. Her sets of "Who's Sari Now?" charm bangles benefit NGO Apne Aap which educates young girls rescued from the red light districts of India. Each bangle gives these girls two days of school, with charms that represent om, peace, protection from the evil eye, and women supporting women.

