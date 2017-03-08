7+ Ways to Support International Women's Day with Your Shopping Cart

Today is International Women's Day as well as A Day Without a Woman, a nation-wide strike planned by the organizers of January's Women's March. They said it best on their Instagram account this morning: "Today, we call on all who believe that women's rights are human rights to join us in wearing red as a symbol of solidarity & revolutionary love for a #DayWithoutAWoman."

International Women's Day is really an everyday thing: to state that women are elemental in almost everything in this world is no exaggeration. And any act of lifting women up—whether it be through fashion as self-expression, running for political office, subscribing to self-care, or charitable contributions to women's organizations—for equality within society deserves all the applause.

Women's rights are indeed human's rights. Here, a shopping guide of sorts to products that support girls and International Women's Day.