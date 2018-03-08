Here's How You Can Participate in International Women's Day

Every year, March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate the social, economic, and cultural impact of women.

In 2017 it coincided with A Day Without Women, a global demonstration to highlight women as indispensable players in society and the economy, while also calling attention to the economic and social injustices women and gender nonconforming people face daily. This year the organizers of the Women’s March have shared the following ways to participate in the day:

March 8th is International Women's Day. Women, femmes and allies, let's get ready to make history at the polls!



1) Wear PURPLE.



2) Commit to vote in 2018. Text P2P to RTVOTE (788-683).



3) Post a photo wearing purple + the hashtag #WomenPowerToThePolls and share why you vote. pic.twitter.com/v6dfkuScTC — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 7, 2018

In addition to those three steps, try getting involved with the cause in other ways.

1. Take down a Twitter troll and/or expose a male in your circle for his low (or high) key sexist microaggressions.

2. Read a book (or two or three!) from our feminist bookshelf.

3. Donate to Planned Parenthood in the name of a GOP lawmaker of your choosing.

4. Call your mother, grandmother, aunt, and/or the most inspiring women in your life just to talk.

5. Attend a rally or march in your city and hold a sign for gender parity, the fight against domestic violence, reproductive rights ... etc., etc., etc.

6. Run a #BeBoldForChange social campaign.

7. Write a letter to a female politician who aligns with your views and thank her for her hard work and diligence.

8. Schedule a meeting with the higher-ups at your company to discuss equal pay and positioning within the company for yourself and your female colleagues.

9. Take a long hot bath in a tub of man tears.

10. Manspread throughout the day.

11. Do whatever it is that YOU want to do.