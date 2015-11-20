Shop Your Holiday Cards Now! 15 of Our Favorite InStyle x Paperless Post Picks

It’s hard to believe we’re already kicking off the holiday season with Thanksgiving less than a week away. Gear up for what’s sure to be a hectic time of year by getting a head start on your festivities and planning.

We here at InStyle are excited to announce our partnership with Paperless Post, the preeminent online and paper stationery service we’ve long been obsessed with for all of our celebratory needs. The brand continues to align itself with the best designers around, including Kate Spade, Oscar de la Renta, Kelly Wearstler, and social media darling Anna Bond of Rifle Paper Co., among others.

You honestly can’t go wrong with any of Paperless Post’s stylish and customizable offerings, but let InStyle editors help you that extra step in finding the perfect card by dipping into our carefully curated collection. Whether you’re rounding up the troops for a cocktail-filled soiree, spreading fun—yet professional—holiday cheer to your colleagues, or sending a loved one a heartwarming thank you, we’ve got you covered. Those looking for snail mail-ready correspondence will be happy to know there are plenty of beautiful paper options available, as well.

Let Paperless Post’s impressive selection speak for itself with some of our favorites below. We guarantee you won’t mind getting an inbox (or mailbox!) full of these gorgeous designs now—or anytime of year. Shop the full InStyle x Paperless Post collection here.