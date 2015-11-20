Shop Your Holiday Cards Now! 15 of Our Favorite InStyle x Paperless Post Picks

Courtesy
Hana Asbrink
Nov 20, 2015 @ 4:15 pm

It’s hard to believe we’re already kicking off the holiday season with Thanksgiving less than a week away. Gear up for what’s sure to be a hectic time of year by getting a head start on your festivities and planning. 

We here at InStyle are excited to announce our partnership with Paperless Post, the preeminent online and paper stationery service we’ve long been obsessed with for all of our celebratory needs. The brand continues to align itself with the best designers around, including Kate Spade, Oscar de la Renta, Kelly Wearstler, and social media darling Anna Bond of Rifle Paper Co., among others. 

You honestly can’t go wrong with any of Paperless Post’s stylish and customizable offerings, but let InStyle editors help you that extra step in finding the perfect card by dipping into our carefully curated collection. Whether you’re rounding up the troops for a cocktail-filled soiree, spreading fun—yet professional—holiday cheer to your colleagues, or sending a loved one a heartwarming thank you, we’ve got you covered. Those looking for snail mail-ready correspondence will be happy to know there are plenty of beautiful paper options available, as well. 

Let Paperless Post’s impressive selection speak for itself with some of our favorites below. We guarantee you won’t mind getting an inbox (or mailbox!) full of these gorgeous designs now—or anytime of year. Shop the full InStyle x Paperless Post collection here

1 of 15 Courtesy

DOTTED HOLIDAY PARTY

Dotted Holiday Party by Sugar Paper

Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

HOLIDAY CONFETTI

Holiday Confetti - Gold by Sugar Paper

3 of 15 Courtesy

EVERGREEN STRIPES - GOLD

Evergreen Stripes - Gold by Kate Spade New York

Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

CONFETTI BRANCHES

Confetti Branches by Kate Spade New York

Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

54321

54321 by Kate Spade New York

Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

GARÇON! MY GLASS IS EMPTY

Garçon! My Glass is Empty - Bermuda by Mr. Boddington's Studio

Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

I LIKE THE GREEN ONES

I Like the Green Ones - Lipstick by Mr. Boddington's Studio

Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

OH WHAT FUN

Oh What Fun by Sugar Paper

Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

FESTIVE GARLAND

Festive Garland - Black by Sugar Paper

Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

LIGHTS, LATKES, AND LIBATIONS

Lights, Latkes, and Libations by Jonathan Adler

Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

SCRIBBLE PRINT

Scribble Print by Oscar de la Renta

Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

MERRY AND BRIGHT FILIGREE

Merry And Bright Filigree - Green And Red by The Indigo Bunting

Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

RENDEZVOUS

Rendezvous by Kelly Wearstler

Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

TROMPE

Trompe by Kelly Wearstler

Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

ORANGE CLUSTER

Orange Cluster (Invitation) by Rifle Paper Co.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!