La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream, $310; nordstrom.com

"I would adore a facial at the new Spa de La Mer inside the sparkling New York City Baccarat Hotel. Until someone gets my not-so-subtle hint, I’ll continue to treat my face with the brand’s hydrating yet lightweight Soft Cream.

Design your own Burberry scarf, from $650; burberry.com

"I can’t wait to pop into the Burberry store and design my own neckwear at their super-chic scarf bar. What better gift is there than being allowed to play designer and pick out your own colors and patterns?"

Jimmy Choo sneakers, $432 (originally $750), saksfifthavenue.com

"I’ve been a high-heel-wearing girl since college. I’ve only now decided to step back into sneakers—thanks in part to the cool style of these Jimmy Choo leather lace-ups. They would look so cute with my black leather mini skirt and chunky knit sweater."