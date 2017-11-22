The Best & Worst Holidays of the Year: InStyle Editors Battle It Out

Best Holiday: New Year's Eve! In 1999, I hid under a car and feared for my life thinking we'd all be DOOMED with the arrival of Y2K. Since then, I love the countdown! My boyfriend and I drink too much and paint each other's faces with makeup, and I live for any excuse to dress up and feel glamorously gay. Latin people (holla at my Nicaraguan family) are very superstitious and also have strange and funny NYE traditions. If you walk around your home's block toting a suitcase, you're supposed to travel more. If you rub an egg all over your body, it's supposed to cleanse you and ward off evil. No eggs for me, but I do still chuck down 12 grapes right before the stroke of midnight. Each grape represents a month, and it's basically a way of welcoming all things prosperous. Plus, aren't you ready for 2017 to GTFO?

Worst Holiday: It's not that I hate Thanksgiving, it's just that like ... I always get a stomach ache and ugh, who cares?