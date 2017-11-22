The Best & Worst Holidays of the Year: InStyle Editors Battle It Out

InStyle Staff
Nov 22, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

'Tis the season to be jolly! Or is it the season to buy an overpriced ticket to wait in a long line, get mulled wine spilled on your dress, and shimmy awkwardly in a crowd of strangers while toasting to the new year? It all depends on who you ask. 

And when we asked, InStyle's editors had some pretty strong feelings about which holidays are the best and worst of the year. Scroll down to find out this staff's most beloved and hated days of merriment—and the hilarious anecdotes that inspired their stances.

Jonathan Borge, Assistant Editor

Best Holiday: New Year's Eve! In 1999, I hid under a car and feared for my life thinking we'd all be DOOMED with the arrival of Y2K. Since then, I love the countdown! My boyfriend and I drink too much and paint each other's faces with makeup, and I live for any excuse to dress up and feel glamorously gay. Latin people (holla at my Nicaraguan family) are very superstitious and also have strange and funny NYE traditions. If you walk around your home's block toting a suitcase, you're supposed to travel more. If you rub an egg all over your body, it's supposed to cleanse you and ward off evil. No eggs for me, but I do still chuck down 12 grapes right before the stroke of midnight. Each grape represents a month, and it's basically a way of welcoming all things prosperous. Plus, aren't you ready for 2017 to GTFO?

Worst Holiday: It's not that I hate Thanksgiving, it's just that like ... I always get a stomach ache and ugh, who cares?

Claire Stern, Associate Editor

Best Holiday: Thanksgiving. No gifts, best meal, and a guaranteed good night of tryptophan-induced sleep.

Worst Holiday: April Fool's Day. I'm REALLY gullible.

Emily Shornick, Senior Multimedia Editor

Best Holiday: New Year’s Day. I throw a day-long, come-as-you-are brunch at home for friends, family, and neighbors. Everyone is beaming with optimism on the first day of the year. Midnight debauchery may be behind me, but I still really enjoy gossiping about everyone else’s. Plus hungover people are so grateful for a bagel. It’s a total joy fest.

Worst Holiday: New Year's Eve. It never lives up to your expectations, sequins are tacky, and it's almost impossible not to step in vomit.

Jennifer Ferrise, Senior Editor

Best Holiday: Christmas. Trees, presents, Mariah Carey—it’s the most wonderful time of the year! Plus it gives me an excuse to watch Home Alone on repeat.

Worst Holiday: Saint Patrick’s Day. Green beer just doesn’t do it for me.

Aaron Valentic, International Assistant

Best Holiday: Christmas. I am a sucker for the holiday cheer and the fact that the majority of people are in very good mood (for the most part) during this time of year.

Worst Holiday: Valentines Day. A pure marketing SCHEME to fall in love.

Ruthie Friedlander, Site Director

Best Holiday: Christmas. I don't even celebrate it, but the holiday just smells so good.

Worst Holiday: Passover. YOU CAN'T EAT BREAD. Need I say more?

DeLora Jones-Blake, Chief of Reporters

Best Holiday: Christmas. I love decorating the house the day after Thanksgiving so the Christmas decorations can stay up as long as possible. I play holiday music, drink hot chocolate, and cover every tabletop, doorknob, door, countertop, and fireplace with garlands, nativity scenes, angels, or something sparkly. My husband, Michael, banned me from bringing any more decorations home. The last time I shopped after Christmas to get things 50 percent off, he talked to a woman walking by and said, "Would you please tell my wife that Christmas is over and to stop buying decorations?" The woman looked at me, standing there with a golden reindeer in hand and said, "No, she's doing it right after Christmas. That's when you're supposed buy decorations to get good deals." I replied, "Thank you!"

Worst Holiday: President's Day. I'm perplexed by the holiday, and I'm not sure what I'm supposed to do exactly. Especially since I don't follow #45 on Twitter. Do I look at pictures of previous presidents? Do I read quotes by presidents or practice matching their last names to the years they served? It's a puzzlement.

Kelly Chiello, Associate Photo Editor

Best Holiday: Halloween! The weather! The vibes! Ghost stories! Halloween-themed TV episodes! Pumpkin-flavored beer! Seriously, there is nothing better than all the warm fall colors mixed with the cool, crisp weather. Halloween is the beginning of the cozy season (sweaters, blankets, holiday lights), and once it’s over, we all get to enjoy heavily discounted candy.

Worst Holiday: New Year's Eve. Why is there always so much drama surrounding this holiday? Also, watching the ball drop is so anti-climactic.

Romy Oltuski, Digital Features Director

Best Holiday: Chanukah/Christmas. I'm a Chanukah celebrator myself, but I can't say the holiday doesn't benefit from the Christmas season's surplus cheer. Say what you want about those 2016 books, Christmas brought hygge to the States: Sweaters. Fireplaces. Hot cocoa. Gift swaps. Old-timey decorations. Now add greasy potato latkes, jelly donuts, an octet of colorful candles, and the menorah I made out of hex nuts in first grade, and you've got Chanukah.

Worst Holiday: New Year's Eve. There's no winning on December 31. Ticketed events are straight-up schemes. If you throw a party, your friends will "stop by," and if you attend someone else's, you'll wind up on a FOMO-fueled voyage between underwhelming get-togethers and spend NYE in the back of a taxi.

Rachel Crocetti, Digital Producer

Best Holiday: Christmas. If there were a female counterpart to Will Ferrell in Elf, it would be me. I am obsessed and wish it could last all year long (or at least longer than a month).

Worst Holiday: New Year's Eve. It's stressful to pick an event to attend, there's pressure to dress in all-glitter everything, there are way too many humans in Manhattan, and most years I'd rather be cuddled up on my couch eating junk food with my dog and watching the ball drop.

Olivia Bahou, Assistant Digital Editor

Best Holiday: Christmas. Gift-giving might just be my favorite hobby. There's no feeling quite like finding the perfect present and then getting to watch your loved one open it—while clad in PJs and sipping hot chocolate.

Worst Holiday: New Year's Eve. My boyfriend and I inevitably get in a drunken argument right before midnight. Happy New Year!

Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director

Best Holiday: Christmas. Every year I give a new theme to my decor, gift wrapping, and tree. Last year it was "City Farmhouse." This year, with a one-year-old daughter, I'm going for "Colorful and Babyproof."

Worst Holiday: Valentine's Day. I don't need a reminder to give my loved ones a hug. And I hate chocolate.

Glynis Costin, West Coast Bureau Chief

Best Holiday: Christmas Eve. It's all about the anticipation. When my kids were little, we put our carrots in the front yard for the reindeer and left cookies in the living room for Santa. We always have a delicious dinner and the house is filled with lots of candlelight. There's always a fire in the fireplace, too. Sometimes we sing carols. Sometimes we read Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory out loud. We also love Christmas movies. Especially A Christmas Story and Elf, which my daughters can recite by memory.

Worst Holiday: New Year's Day. Everyone is hung over or feels bad that they are NOT hung over and you feel like you should be doing something, but there's not much to do besides lay on the couch and watch football. Plus, who wants to make resolutions on how to improve yourself on a holiday?

