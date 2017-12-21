How to Have the Perfect Staycation Right at Home

While friends have booked flights to the blue waters of Barbados or the cozy ski resorts of Colorado, don’t be bummed by spending your days off at home. Sure, a trip somewhere new or exotic is exciting, but sometimes a solid week of rest and relaxation at home can be all the vacation you need.

Don’t believe us? Don’t knock it until you try it. Instead of scrolling through photos on Instagram looking at everyone else’s holiday plans, make your own! You'll have such a great week off, you won’t even remember that your friends are lying around on a beach somewhere.