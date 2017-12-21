How to Have the Perfect Staycation Right at Home
While friends have booked flights to the blue waters of Barbados or the cozy ski resorts of Colorado, don’t be bummed by spending your days off at home. Sure, a trip somewhere new or exotic is exciting, but sometimes a solid week of rest and relaxation at home can be all the vacation you need.
Don’t believe us? Don’t knock it until you try it. Instead of scrolling through photos on Instagram looking at everyone else’s holiday plans, make your own! You'll have such a great week off, you won’t even remember that your friends are lying around on a beach somewhere.
Have a Girl’s Day
Perhaps the best part of staying home is finally having time to spend with your best ladies. Grab your gal pals who are in town for the holiday season and plan a girl’s day complete with brunching, shopping, and a bottle of wine for later.
Spend a Day Playing Catch Up
We know, we know. Vacations are a chance to take a break from it all, but getting ahead on some work could save you some grief in the long run. Refuse to think about the office on your vacay? Take the time to catch up on your personal work instead, like writing letters to old friends or reorganizing your book collection. It’s not the sexiest way to spend your time, but you’ll feel refreshed and at ease.
Have a Winter Cleaning
Rearranging and cleaning your house or apartment is one of those things that always gets pushed to back burner. Make it more fun by making a playlist, brewing some hot cocoa, and rewarding yourself after, whether that be with a new home item for your newly cleaned room or a night out for drinks with your bestie. The new feng shui of your home will leave you feeling rejuvenated and ready to head into the new year stuff-free.
Plan a Movie Marathon
A classic activity for at-home vacations, the movie marathon never fails. If you’re sick of watching your favorite rom-coms or reruns of TV shows, take this time to check some new films and series off of your list. The year was filled with brand new seasons of shows like Stranger Things and Riverdale, perfect for an all-day binge session. Feeling more old-school? Run through the American Film Institue's Top 100 list, or have one of your cinephile friends create a personal movie list for you.
DIY Spa Day
Pampering yourself doesn’t have to cost a fortune. And you’ve earned it! Set up your own in-home spa with a selection of nail polishes, face masks, lotions, and bubble baths. To make it feel like a true spa experience, grab a bottle of rosé and garnish your home with fresh flowers. Make it a solo venture if you want to truly get away, or invite a friend over to join in the day of spoils.
Visit Someplace New in Your Hometown
Whether you love it or hate it, everyone’s hometown has something to offer. Take a day to re-explore your city, from that charming new coffee shop to the most recent exhibit at the local museum. And if you truly believe you’ve hit every spot, revisit one of your favorites. You might notice something you hadn’t before.
Snuggle Up With a Cozy Day In
Winter is here and it’s finally started snowing, setting the scene for the quintessential cozy day inside. Use it to finally catch up on that colossal reading list of yours, take a nap, binge-watch Netflix without guilt, or turn on some music and cuddle up with your journal and the perfect cup of coffee.