Find Out How the Stars Are Going Green for Earth Day

Alexis Bennett
Apr 22, 2015

How are you celebrating Earth Day today? Taking a leap into a green lifestyle might seem like a daunting task but, honestly, it's really not that complicated. Some of our favorite celebrities shared their personal tips and tricks for living a more eco-friendly life with InStyle. While these 14 stars aren't experts, they're proof that reducing your carbon footprint isn't as tough as it sounds.

A few small steps here and there can make a difference and they don't always take a lot of money or an elaborate plan. Get eco-inspired with these cues from the stars!

Jessica Alba

"Shop local as much as you can, try to eat organic as much as you can, and recycle when you can. Taking your shoes off at the door is also a great way to be green. Opening your windows and trying to get fresh air into your home is another great way to be green."

Rachel Zoe

"We are so green. I mean, I try and keep my kids and family as green as possible. We are huge recyclers; all the toys are wood; a lot of our furniture is woody bamboo."

Kate Bosworth

"Particularly in California, we're in such a horrendous drought that we're all very conscious of how much water we're using—the length of showers and even washing dishes. Every time there's water running, I'm conscious of it."

Naya Rivera

"For Earth Day, we're actually going to replace our lawn with turf. We're in a drought [in California], it's eco-friendly, and our dogs ruin it anyways."

Rose Byrne

"I grew up in an environmentally conscious family. We had a compost and we weren't allowed to use plastic bottles. So it's just very innate—I have it ingrained into me."

Rosario Dawson

"Use technologies like the new shower heads that recognize when you step away to shampoo your hair. Also, put a brick in your toilet so that you loose less water when you flush."

Camilla Belle

"I'm an avid recycler. I also always make a conscious decision to take short showers in order to conserve as much water as possible. It's the little things."

Bella Thorne

"I go to the beach and pickup trash and liter. You can go to a park and do the same thing. It's so much fun."

Lauren Bush Lauren

"I started air-drying my clothes because dryers take up so much energy and are really wasteful. I actually find that it's helped the life of my clothing as well."

Gillian Jacobs

"I inherited from my grandmother—who was an environmentalist before that was a word—an obsession with turning out lights as I exit a room. Maybe even while people are still in the room!"

Katherine McPhee

"I love to plant. I have a little bit of a green thumb, but I don't have a yard. So when I get around to buying a house, I'd like to make my own garden of fruits and vegetables."

Chanel Iman

"I always recycle. That's an everyday thing for me."

Lake Bell

"Especially with the baby in the house [Bell gave birth to a baby girl in October 2014] every product that I have—from diapers to the window cleaner—has been transferred to eco-friendly products. It's not only for the environment, but for saving my lungs and my baby's lungs."

Olivia Culpo

"I always recycle—it bothers me when people don't recycle. Also, you have to clean out the containers. Otherwise, it's not recyclable."

