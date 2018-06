Holiday Windows 2014: See the Photos!

17 of 21 Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Henri Bendel

Henri Bendel has turned its Fifth Avenue store into an enchanted garden for the holidays, both inside and out. On each side of the main entrance, the window is framed by the silhouette of a 20-foot-tall snow-covered tree. And just through the doors, the lushness continues. In the center of the store's atrium sits a two-story tree with eight gigantic ornaments, larger versions of those from this year's holiday collection.