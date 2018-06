Holiday Windows 2013: See the Photos!

9 of 17 Neil Rasmus/BFAnyc.com

Bergdorf Goodman: Valentine's Day On Ice

For Bergdorf Goodman's 2013 holiday windows, they celebrated all the holidays on ice! "This year we wanted to do something very surprising, but we wanted to start with a simple concept," said Bergdorf's Senior Director of Visual Presentation, David Hoey to InStyle.com. "People might think that it was the usual December and January holidays that we would celebrate, but there’s a twist; we like to do an usual twist on everything and we decided to do holidays in review on ice." From Fourth of July to Halloween, each holiday was depicted with a common theme of ice and in the Valentine's Day window, a mannequin (dressed in Giambattista Valli) sits at her writing desk, which is carved out of ice, surrounded by cakes and a icicle-laden crystal chandelier.