What's The One Accessory That Will Take Me From Office To Holiday Party?

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you have a million holiday parties, family gatherings, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the holiday season, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.

So you're a busy bee at work and have no time to change after your last meeting before that big holiday party where you'll undoubtedly be seeing your ex. We've been there. What to do? Invest in a great statement earring that isn't too much for the office, and is just enough for the party. Below, you'll find some of our favorites. Happy shopping!

