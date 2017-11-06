What's The One Accessory That Will Take Me From Office To Holiday Party?

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you have a million holiday parties, family gatherings, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the holiday season, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great. 

So you're a busy bee at work and have no time to change after your last meeting before that big holiday party where you'll undoubtedly be seeing your ex. We've been there. What to do? Invest in a great statement earring that isn't too much for the office, and is just enough for the party. Below, you'll find some of our favorites. Happy shopping!

Piñata Tassel Earrings

These earrings are a party unto themselves. Wear them with a black blazer during the day and an LBD at night. Done and done.

Mini Square Stud Earrings

Did you ever think to yourself, "I wish I could have a pair of earrings that looked like confetti!" If you haven't, start thinking now, and voila. Kate Spade has granted you your wish.

Ball Shoulder Duster Earrings

Who needs to watch the ball drop on New Year's Eve when you can just wear a chic pair on your ears?

Caged Ear Crawlers

These crawlers are perfect if you're looking for an edgier accent to your holiday look. 

Large Drop Earrings

Go for gold! Instead of investing in a pair of regular old hoops, invest in these—a play on the classic hoop earring. 

Long Chandelier Earrings

These earrings are a perfect outfit completer and a fun noise maker, too. 

