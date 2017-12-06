10 Gifts for The Girl Obsessed With Beauty Products

We all know that one person whose top shelf rivals a Kardashian’s and has their fingers on the keyboard when the latest beauty product that’s broken the internet is getting a restock. While their collection may be enviable, it also makes finding a holiday gift for them an impossible task.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

So what do you get the beauty-obsessed person in your life that seemingly has every product and shade available on Sephora’s shelves? We’ve rounded up 10 gifts from the buzziest beauty brands that we’re willing to bet she’s been dying to get her hands on since they first popped up on her Instagram explore feed.

VIDEO: 5 Makeup Kit Essentials Under $50