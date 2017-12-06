10 Gifts for The Girl Obsessed With Beauty Products

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Dec 06, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

We all know that one person whose top shelf rivals a Kardashian’s and has their fingers on the keyboard when the latest beauty product that’s broken the internet is getting a restock. While their collection may be enviable, it also makes finding a holiday gift for them an impossible task.

So what do you get the beauty-obsessed person in your life that seemingly has every product and shade available on Sephora’s shelves? We’ve rounded up 10 gifts from the buzziest beauty brands that we’re willing to bet she’s been dying to get her hands on since they first popped up on her Instagram explore feed.

Courtesy

GlamGlow The Big Wheel Of Sexy 

Selfie opportunities aside, this wheel of masks includes all of GlamGlow's fan-favorite formulas. So whether she's struggling with breakouts, dull skin, or dryness, this set has a mask for that. 

Glamglow $349 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Huda Beauty Lip Contour Set 

It's highly likely that lip kits are one of the many items the beauty-obsessed woman in your life is coveting. Considering Huda Kattan's lip tutorials have racked up millions of views on YouTube, it's safe to say her makeup line's new lip contouring kits are a must-have for any product junkie out there. 

 

$24 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish 

Soft skin is always a beauty must-have. Not only is this body scrub's packaging a minimalist's dream, its formula is packed with gentle, all-nautral ingredients. 

Herbivore $36 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Rahua Gift Box 

Give the gift of good hair days. A shampoo, conditioner, and mask set loaded with natural ingredients is the key to avoiding hair catastrophes. 

Rahua $80 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Artis Brush Elite Smoke 5 Brush Set 

If you know someone whose idea of a fun night is staying in with their makeup collection, why not gift them the Rolls Royce of brushes? Beauty bloggers and celebrity makeup artists alike are obsessed with Artis brushes because the shapes of these tools’ brush fibers allows for even, precise application.

Artis $170 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Boy Smells Lani Candle 

Here’s one candle the beauty product hoarder in your life has yet to get their hands on. Composed of an unorthodox blend of notes like coconut, coal, and pink coconut, Boy Smell’s wicks are an experiment of scents that are so wrong, they’re right. Aside from the unique room accent, your giftee will have bragging rights on being one of the first in her circle to discover this soon to be big brand.

$29 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Phlur The Quintessential Gift 

If anyone knows that a fragrance never really reveals its true notes on the test strip at the store, it’s the beauty know-it-all in your life. Phlur has taken the guesswork out of gifting fragrance with its holiday scent. Your giftee can choose two samples of the brand’s fragrances to try out for two weeks, and then pick a full size of whichever scent they fall in love with.

$95 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Sunday Riley Sunday School Skincare Set 

How do we love Sunday Riley? Let us count the ways. Chances are the beauty obsessed person on your list has spotted the skincare brand and their Instagram-worthy packaging on their feeds once—or twice. If they’ve yet to try the goods this set which includes cleanser, moisturizer, a lactic acid treatment, and night oil is the perfect introduction to the brand.

Sunday Riley $60 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I Subliminal Eyeshadow Palette 

When makeup stans ask, Pat McGrath delivers. The makeup legend has expanded her line of products from limited-edition drops to a permanent collection including this palette. Stocked with 10 eyeshadows that vary in shade intensity and finish, it's the only palette she'll need to create virtually any eye makeup look. 

Pat McGrath Labs $125 SHOP NOW
Courtesy

Byredo Saints Rosewater Candle 

This prayer candle-inspired candle with notes of rose and geranium will take you to beauty church. 

Byredo $140 SHOP NOW
