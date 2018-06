SWAROVSKI ELEMENTS is the premium brand for the finest crystals manufactured by Swarovski. The designers? choice since the founding of the company in 1895, SWAROVSKI ELEMENTS, provides creative talents from the world of fashion, jewelry, accessories, interior design and lighting with the latest on-trend innovations.Available in myriad colors, effects, shapes and sizes, SWAROVSKI ELEMENTS offer designers a fabulous palette of inspiration. Born out of passion for detail and high-precision cutting, they impart refined glamour to everything they embellish.These precious ingredients can be recognized through the ?MADE WITH SWAROVSKI ELEMENTS? label, which serves as a certificate of authenticity. It marks products that are made with genuine SWAROVSKI ELEMENTS. You will find ?Made with SWAROVSKI ELEMENTS? products at our retail partners? stores, arcades and malls worldwide.designer?s choice since 1895