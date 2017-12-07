10 Men's Grooming Gifts He'll Actually Use

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 07, 2017

Finding a grooming gift for the man in your life—be it your boyfriend, husband, brother, or father—can be a pretty tricky game to play. Unless he's super-into the category, those well-intentioned comprehensive sets often end up collecting dust in his cabinet until he happens to run out of face wash six months after the fact. Here, we compiled a list of 10 grooming gifts he'll actually use, ranging from beard oils and minimalist skincare kits, to even colognes and candles.

1 of 10

The Side Part Hair Grooming Kit

This tiny Altoid-sized tin houses hair wax, a mini comb, and parting string, though if a sleek side-part isn't his look, rest assured that the brand also carries a man bun kit.

2 of 10

Kiehl's Since 1851 Healthy Skin Starter Kit

This Kiehl's kit is more than just a pretty face, combating fine lines and age spots alike, and the subdued exterior won't look out of place among his minimalist lineup.

3 of 10

Tobacco Absolute Body Wash

Rest assured that he can finally take a bubble bath without damaging his masculinity, thanks to this woody scent poured into a luxe bottle.

4 of 10

Kush, Ash & Cedar Stack Set of 3 Scented Votive Candles

Slightly green and herbal, but not to the point your neighbors would be prompted to alert the authorities, the base of suede and amber add extra depth to one of these guy-friendly candles.

5 of 10

Port Products Daily Essentials Travel Kit

These three skincare minis keep both his routine and packing lineup streamlined, so he'll never resort to putting hotel moisturizer on his face ever again.

6 of 10

Double Edge Safety Razor

It's everything he needs to keep that clean-shaven look on lock, and certainly makes a better decorative accent to the bathroom counter than the rusty, disposable option he used to keep by his toothbrush.

7 of 10

Comme des Garcons Eau de Parfum Pocket Collection

This family of the label's four most-popular scents can easily be rotated out by season, or by week if he's the non-committal type.

8 of 10

Aesop Impassioned Wanderer Gift Set

Aside from the rich botanical formulas used in the brand's cleansers and lotions, we love the sleek exterior, which is gorgeous enough to simply drop in a gift bag.

9 of 10

Herbivore Botanicals Beard Tonic Set

If he's clinging tightly to the result of his no-shave November endeavors, a few drops of these cedar-scented natural oils will tame and hydrate the new growth.

10 of 10

Dior Sauvage Fragrance Set

Considering that Johnny Depp is the face of this Dior scent, it's the gift that will keep on giving for both you and your boyfriend.

