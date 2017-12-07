10 Men's Grooming Gifts He'll Actually Use

Finding a grooming gift for the man in your life—be it your boyfriend, husband, brother, or father—can be a pretty tricky game to play. Unless he's super-into the category, those well-intentioned comprehensive sets often end up collecting dust in his cabinet until he happens to run out of face wash six months after the fact. Here, we compiled a list of 10 grooming gifts he'll actually use, ranging from beard oils and minimalist skincare kits, to even colognes and candles.

VIDEO: 5 Office Staples for Men and Women