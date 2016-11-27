The 11 Prettiest Holiday Fragrances and Gift Sets

Fact: fragrance is one of those gifts that continues to give year-round, with the amazing ability to simultaneously trigger happy memories and give you a serious mood-boost with just one spritz. Your BFF will obsess over a blinged-out holiday version of her favorite scent, which she'll completely deem worthy of an Instagram post, but for those who can't quite pin down a signature fragrance, discovery sets that include multiple options are the way to go. Here, we've rounded up 11 options everyone on your list is guaranteed to love.