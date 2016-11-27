The 11 Prettiest Holiday Fragrances and Gift Sets

Fact: fragrance is one of those gifts that continues to give year-round, with the amazing ability to simultaneously trigger happy memories and give you a serious mood-boost with just one spritz. Your BFF will obsess over a blinged-out holiday version of her favorite scent, which she'll completely deem worthy of an Instagram post, but for those who can't quite pin down a signature fragrance, discovery sets that include multiple options are the way to go. Here, we've rounded up 11 options everyone on your list is guaranteed to love. 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Pinrose Rollerball Wardrobe Gift Set

Fragrance gift set, or the most glamorous Wheel of Fortune game we've ever seen? This pinwheel-shaped box houses 10 rollerball scents, which fit nicely into even the slimmest party clutches.

2 of 11 laziz hamani

Olympéa Eau de Parfum

With notes of mandarin, ginger, jasmine and salted vanilla, Olympéa smells as good as it looks. This rose gold bottle adds a touch of elegance to any vanity set.
3 of 11 Courtesy

My Burberry Festive Edition Eau de Parfum

The gold glitter floating in the amber liquid almost makes it seem like your favorite sweet pea, freesia, and geranium-based scent had a lovechild with a sparkly holiday snowglobe. 

4 of 11 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Decadence Gold Eau de Parfum

The plum, jasmine sambac, vetiver, and amber blend is decadent as it is, but when combined with its 24-Karat exterior, it becomes the very definition of the word. 

5 of 11 Courtesy

Elizabeth and James House of Nirvana Black Collection

The quickest way to reach Nirvana? This beyond-decadent set, which includes a body oil, candle, dry shampoo, hand cream, and full-size fragrance, each infused with the signature Nirvana Black woodsy-violet blend. 

6 of 11 Courtesy

Gucci Guilty Platinum Edition

More like a guilty pleasure—you won't be able to stop spritzing this blend of geranium, pink pepper, and amber into the air. It's defintiely a sexy scent, but a twist of lilac prevents it from coming on too strong. 

7 of 11 Courtesy

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Fragrance Discovery Set

Aside from making a colorful statement on your vanity, these mini vials give a new meaning to the term "fragrance wardrobe," allowing you to match each distinct scent to your mood, and that ever-important #OOTD.

8 of 11 Courtesy

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Holiday Edition

It's the Flowerbomb you know, love, and obsess over, but dressed up in a festive, glitter-covered exterior. Mariah Carey would be proud. 

9 of 11 Courtesy

Tocca Uptown Girls Fragrance Set

This gorgeous set of soft floral and vibrant citrus scents is so indulgent, you can almost hear the hook to the Billy Joel hit playing as you spritz them on. 

10 of 11 Courtesy

Christian Louboutin Women's Parfum Coffret

We wouldn't advise bringing this gift to your White Elephant party—or "Dirty Santa" if you're nasty. This holy trinity is so coveted, the chances of creating enemies runs high post-gift reveal. 

11 of 11 Courtesy

Angel by Mugler Etoile de Rêves Eau de Parfum

The gourmand scent you practically bathed in back in the '90s just got dressed up for your holiday party—can't you tell she's so thrilled to be there?—and the notes of praline, vanilla, and patchouli are just as intense as you remember. 

