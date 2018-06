Holiday Fragrances For Every Personality on Your List

If Lena Dunham’s 'Girls' were given fragrance equivalents, you’d have Catbird's solid perfumes. Embodied in the rose and incense-based Tarot Deck scent the modern bohemian Jemima; Ghost Rose, with its classic English rose, peony, and champagne elements, Marni; and Fig Leaf, with it's blend of friendly dandelion, hay, and cedar elements with fig, Hannah, on a good day. As for Shoshanna? We’re hoping that the effervescent Seven Seas candle gets translated into perfume form to round out the fantastic four. $34; catbirdnyc.com