Holiday Beauty Tips

Nov 11, 2007 @ 10:58 pm
Lips That Last

To help a deep shade like burgundy stay put, line and fill in lips with a pencil before blending on lipstick with a lip brush, says Genevieve Herr, our makeup artist for this shoot with Gossip Girl actress, Blake Lively.

Try Chanel Rouge Hydrabase lipstick in Vamp, $25; chanel.com and Paula Dorf lip liner in Deco, $18; pauladorf.com.
Soft, Smoky Eyes

Choose a gray pencil instead of black to line and smudge lash lines. "It softens the eyes and makes them look less harsh," says Herr.

Try Laura Mercier Kohl eye pencil in Stormy Grey, $19; lauramercier.com and MAC eye shadow in Carbon, $14; maccosmetics.com.
Matte Makeup

Neutral cheeks and lips can brighten the face without stealing the spotlight from a glittery party dress says Herr. Go for matte instead of shimmer.

Try Edward Bess Ultra Slick lipstick in Nude Lotus, $27; edwardbess.com and Stila Convertible Color in Gerbera, $22; sephora.com.

Try these star beauty looks for your next holiday party.
