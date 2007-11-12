Holiday Beauty Tips

To help a deep shade like burgundy stay put, line and fill in lips with a pencil before blending on lipstick with a lip brush, says Genevieve Herr, our makeup artist for this shoot with Gossip Girl actress, Blake Lively.
Neutral cheeks and lips can brighten the face without stealing the spotlight from a glittery party dress says Herr. Go for matte instead of shimmer.
Try Edward Bess Ultra Slick lipstick in Nude Lotus, $27; edwardbess.com and Stila Convertible Color in Gerbera, $22; sephora.com.
Try these star beauty looks for your next holiday party.
Tesh
1 of
4
Advertisement
1 of 3Tesh
Lips That Last
To help a deep shade like burgundy stay put, line and fill in lips with a pencil before blending on lipstick with a lip brush, says Genevieve Herr, our makeup artist for this shoot with Gossip Girl actress, Blake Lively.