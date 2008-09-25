For Her - This must be gallery 1 - gave url to Seth for indexing

InStyle.com
Sep 25, 2008 @ 11:16 am
Gift Guide Placeholder - Do Not Use
pinterest
Gift Guide Placeholder - Do Not Use
Gift guide placeholder
Courtesy of Alex Woo
1 of 2

Advertisement
1 of 1 Courtesy of Alex Woo

Gift Guide Placeholder - Do Not Use

Gift guide placeholder

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!