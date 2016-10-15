9 Gothic Dresses to Wear on Halloween and Beyond

Getty
Alison Syrett Cleary (Text) and Steffi Lee (Market)
Oct 15, 2016 @ 10:30 am

What’s the difference between getting dressed up and getting dressed up for Halloween? We’d say the nine moody black dresses below, all of which you could totally fold into a costume (#4 has Morticia A. Addams written all over it, no?), but feel equally spooky with a pair of black booties and some eyeliner. In short: a chic and totally passable way to show up as yourself on October 31.

Better yet, unlike most theme-y pieces (we’re looking at you, Santa sweaters), these have legs for the better part of the year. Once it becomes too cold for haunted hay rides and pumpkin picking, any one of these witchy-cool styles would work with black tights and ankle booties; from there, it’s a simple matter of adding an extra layer under or on top. Now get scrolling to find a silhouette you’ll want to wear through spring.

RELATED: Get Quick Halloween Ideas

1 of 9 Courtesy

Magda Butrym

We love how this one has a sheer skirt, full sleeves, and a Victorian collar—three huge trends from the spring 2017 runways.

Magda Butrym $1185 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Self-Portrait

In delicate black lace, a flouncy lace ruffle looks far more sophisticated than it sounds.

Self Portrait $399 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

LoveShackFancy

How to wear off-the-shoulder shapes into late fall? With a the help of a glittering celestial print.

Love Shack Fancy available at Net-A-Porter $475 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Markus Lupfer

Balance the prim-and-proper cut with a tougher shoe, like lug-sole biker boots.

Markus Lupfer available at FarFetch.com $664 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

McQ

Slim slices of exposed skin give this ladylike design unexpected edge.

McQ Alexander McQueen available at StyleBop.com $450 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Mango

To toughen up the frills, add sleek over-the-knee boots.

Mango $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Zara

Because channeling Kate Moss is a good idea 365 days a year.

Zara $70 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

H&M

Come New Year's Eve, you can repurpose this with chandelier earrings and sparkly shoes.

H&M $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop

Florals a la Tim Burton are perfect for crisp autumn nights. 

Topshop $160 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!