9 Gothic Dresses to Wear on Halloween and Beyond

What’s the difference between getting dressed up and getting dressed up for Halloween? We’d say the nine moody black dresses below, all of which you could totally fold into a costume (#4 has Morticia A. Addams written all over it, no?), but feel equally spooky with a pair of black booties and some eyeliner. In short: a chic and totally passable way to show up as yourself on October 31.

Better yet, unlike most theme-y pieces (we’re looking at you, Santa sweaters), these have legs for the better part of the year. Once it becomes too cold for haunted hay rides and pumpkin picking, any one of these witchy-cool styles would work with black tights and ankle booties; from there, it’s a simple matter of adding an extra layer under or on top. Now get scrolling to find a silhouette you’ll want to wear through spring.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: Get Quick Halloween Ideas