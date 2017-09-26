15 Super Creative Pumpkin Carving Ideas That'll Surely Impress 

The only thing more exciting than planning your costume leading up to Halloween is decorating your place with some festive décor, and the pumpkin usually steals the show. To carve a little extra character into an ordinary gourd, have fun with it! Goofy, frightening, adorable—your options are endless and though you can't go wrong with the classic smiling jack-o'-lantern, your neighbors will just be that much more impressed if you spice things up by adding a creative spin.

From Tinkerbell to Game of Thrones houses, we rounded up these inventive pumpkin carving ideas to spark your creativity. Whether you're a Hello Kitty fan, or an ominous skull is more your speed, there's an idea for everyone.

And though some of these wild designs look tricky to create, the process of jazzing up your Halloween decor is sure to be a fun all-day activity with the kids, so take out your carving tools and check out the amazing handiwork below.

Get ready to impress (and maybe even scare) your neighbors with these unique decorations.

Butterfly

Skull

Hello Kitty

Giraffe

Tarot Card

Jack-O-Lantern

Why was the pumpkin afraid to cross the road?... it had no guts!! 🤷🏻‍♂️ I've been setting up some simple Halloween decorations today 🎃 A post shared by . (@imaskelebrity) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

Haunted House

Tinkerbell

I Love You

❤ #carvedpumpkins #November2016 #pumpkinseedsfordays #pumpkinseedsforever #anyexcuse #Autumn2016 #i❤you A post shared by Zoë (@kittencanon) on Dec 7, 2016 at 9:35am PST

Game of Thrones Houses

|✍🏼️•31'10'16. • This is so cool! 😍 Happy halloween! 🎃 A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gotpage) on Oct 31, 2016 at 2:11pm PDT

Superhero Symbols

2016 carvings were simple compared to last year #halloween #carvedpumpkins A post shared by Tyler Johnson (@tylersj711) on Oct 30, 2016 at 6:47pm PDT

Flowers

Another pretty pumpkin ☺ Aurora xo #carvedpumpkins #pumpkin #halloween🎃 #trickortreat #carveouttimeforart A post shared by Aurora Ratana (@auroraratana) on Oct 29, 2016 at 7:18pm PDT

Stranger Things

Charlie Brown

The Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns #pomonafairplex #keepingupwiththekarpetskys #halloween #riseofthejackolanterns #carvedpumpkins #jackolanterns #peanuts A post shared by Alicia Karpetsky (@alikarp85) on Oct 27, 2016 at 11:42pm PDT

Mario + Luigi