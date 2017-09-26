15 Super Creative Pumpkin Carving Ideas That'll Surely Impress 

The only thing more exciting than planning your costume leading up to Halloween is decorating your place with some festive décor, and the pumpkin usually steals the show. To carve a little extra character into an ordinary gourd, have fun with it! Goofy, frightening, adorable—your options are endless and though you can't go wrong with the classic smiling jack-o'-lantern, your neighbors will just be that much more impressed if you spice things up by adding a creative spin.
From Tinkerbell to Game of Thrones houses, we rounded up these inventive pumpkin carving ideas to spark your creativity. Whether you're a Hello Kitty fan, or an ominous skull is more your speed, there's an idea for everyone.
And though some of these wild designs look tricky to create, the process of jazzing up your Halloween decor is sure to be a fun all-day activity with the kids, so take out your carving tools and check out the amazing handiwork below.
VIDEO: Halloween Spiderweb Decoration
Get ready to impress (and maybe even scare) your neighbors with these unique decorations.
Butterfly
Skull
RELATED: Pretty Painted Pumpkins
Hello Kitty
Giraffe
Tarot Card
Had to reshare my Death Tarot Card pumpkin from last year. Before I got back into jewelry after a long hiatus, I taught myself to draw. Which lead to several years of creating illustrative work and finding one of my truest loves, relief carving. The process is tedious and stressful, one mistake and it's all over. I've always enjoyed a challenge and though free time these days for me is rare it's amazing to look back on old works. What pumpkin to do this year I wonder 🤔
Jack-O-Lantern
Haunted House
Tinkerbell
RELATED: Pretty Painted Pumpkins
I Love You
Game of Thrones Houses
Superhero Symbols
Flowers
RELATED: 7 Ridiculously Cute Halloween Costumes For Babies
Stranger Things
Charlie Brown