15 Super Creative Pumpkin Carving Ideas That'll Surely Impress 

Alexandra Grablewski/Getty
The only thing more exciting than planning your costume leading up to Halloween is decorating your place with some festive décor, and the pumpkin usually steals the show. To carve a little extra character into an ordinary gourd, have fun with it! Goofy, frightening, adorable—your options are endless and though you can't go wrong with the classic smiling jack-o'-lantern, your neighbors will just be that much more impressed if you spice things up by adding a creative spin. 

From Tinkerbell to Game of Thrones houses, we rounded up these inventive pumpkin carving ideas to spark your creativity. Whether you're a Hello Kitty fan, or an ominous skull is more your speed, there's an idea for everyone.

And though some of these wild designs look tricky to create, the process of jazzing up your Halloween decor is sure to be a fun all-day activity with the kids, so take out your carving tools and check out the amazing handiwork below.

Get ready to impress (and maybe even scare) your neighbors with these unique decorations. 

Butterfly

Skull

 

Hello Kitty

 

Giraffe

 

Tarot Card

 

Jack-O-Lantern

 

Haunted House

 

Tinkerbell

I Love You

 

Game of Thrones Houses

|✍🏼️•31'10'16. • This is so cool! 😍 Happy halloween! 🎃

A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gotpage) on

 

Superhero Symbols

2016 carvings were simple compared to last year #halloween #carvedpumpkins

A post shared by Tyler Johnson (@tylersj711) on

 

Flowers

Another pretty pumpkin ☺ Aurora xo #carvedpumpkins #pumpkin #halloween🎃 #trickortreat #carveouttimeforart

A post shared by Aurora Ratana (@auroraratana) on

 

Stranger Things

 

Charlie Brown

 

Mario + Luigi 

Super Mario Bros. 🎃🎃🙌🏼 #carvedpumpkins #supermariobros #Mario & #Luigi #halloweentime #sofun @bia_insta13

A post shared by Victoria August (@victorias_secretsssh) on

