25 Easy-to-Pull-Off Plus-Size Halloween Costume Ideas

There are two kinds of people: Those who spend several months leading up to Halloween planning their costumes and those who have no idea where to even start choosing the costume that will work best for them. Part of that decision, of course, might involve finding the best option available in your size, leading you to look specifically for plus-size Halloween costume ideas.

And let's be honest: You're not seeking anything run-of-the-mill. In fact, you're looking to find the best plus-size Halloween costume ideas, right?

Well, with October winding closer, there's really no time to waste, so here are some of our top picks, including all of the deets on unique Halloween costume ideas for plus-size women, as well as where to buy plus-size Halloween costumes. Keep scrolling to find the accessories that will work best with each look, too.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Why be commonplace when you can be notorious like Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg? Rule Halloween night with this RBG costume, complete with a judge's robe, dark-framed glasses, gray wig (styled into a bun) and, of course, a gavel.

Pennywise from It

If you're looking for scary plus-size Halloween costumes, then this Pennywise getup, based on the main character in Stephen King's horror novel It, tops the list. Don't forget to grab a wig and a makeup kit while you're at it.

Captain Marvel

A full-length jumpsuit that lights up? Um, yes please! This plus-size Halloween costume will help you nail your Captain Marvel look before heading out to a Halloween party. All you have to do is channel Brie Larson's (she plays the ultra-feminist hero in the Captain Marvel film) badass attitude and you'll be good to go.

Rosie the Riveter

Iconic, yes. Tired Halloween costume? Never. Grab a red bandana to dress the part of Rosie the Riveter, who was a figure used on posters in factories in order to encourage more women to join the workforce during World War II. All you have to do is flex your bicep while shouting Rosie's slogan: "We can do it!"

Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones

Say farewell to your favorite HBO show with a nod to the one you call your queen: Daenerys Targaryen. This costume comes complete with a cape, but you'll also want to snag a wig that looks like Daenerys' signature bleach blonde hair and perhaps even a pet dragon for your shoulder. And if you're looking for a plus-size couples Halloween costume, well, then there's a King of the North look for that.

Midge from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

This one takes a bit of creativity, but if you don't mind putting together a DIY plus-size costume, then you're going to love this ode to your favorite binge-worthy show. Nail the classic Midge look with a black cocktail dress, retro wig, elbow-length satin gloves, and a set of pearls. Plus, what Midge getup would be complete without a microphone for sharing your favorite jokes?

Wonder Woman

This warrior princess look is a win-win because not only can it work as a costume, but it also doubles as a dress. That means you can wear it beyond Halloween, especially when you're feeling like a badass woman (which is basically every day, so ...). Pair the dress with a Wonder Woman headband and cuffs for the full superhero effect.

Flapper

Let's be honest: Most of the allure of The Great Gatsby is the sparkly, fringe-y, absolutely decadent dresses that are reminiscent of the 1920s, which is the time period in which the film and book are set. Score this flapper dress and matching headband, then head out to master the Charleston.

A Handmaid from The Handmaid's Tale

Whether you were the first in line to score The Testaments — Margaret Atwood's sequel to The Handmaid's Tale — or simply can't get enough of the popular show, this costume is an incredibly easy answer to getting-dressed-for-Halloween challenges. It's one piece and clocks in at $45, making it a relatively cheap plus-size Halloween costume, too.

Dottie from A League of Their Own

The 1992 film A League of Their Own told the story of a real-life group of women who formed a baseball team during World War II, but it was also an ode to feminism with its message about why women belong in sports. And ICYMI gender inequality in sports is still a thing today, so this costume is pretty much just as relevant now as it was then.

Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas

This costume has everything, including the colorful dress, red wig, and gloves you need to pull off Sally, a rag doll created by Dr. Finkelstein in The Nightmare Before Christmas. Of course, you will probably want to throw in some white face makeup and slip on your favorite pair of black boots to complete the look.

Fleabag from Fleabag

If you want to bring actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge's killer energy into Halloween (in addition to starring in Fleabag's title role, she also created and wrote the Amazon hit), this Halloween costume has your name on it. Pick up a black jumpsuit — that, P.S., you can wear long after Halloween passes — and a pack of faux cigarettes for a simple Fleabag look. And don't forget to find a red lipstick that works for you, too.

Ariel from The Little Mermaid

With the recent news that Disney will be releasing a live-action version of The Little Mermaid, it seems like there is no better time than now to revive the Ariel costume, right? If you don't already have red hair, then this is your chance to play a redhead for the night with a wig.

Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

When you don't want to go full throttle à la Heidi Klum on your Jessica Rabbit costume, this sparkly number does the trick. Pair this sexy plus-size Halloween costume with a long, wavy red wig and long purple gloves and you'll be feeling like you're not bad, you're "just drawn that way."

Marilyn Monroe

If there's one dress that's truly iconic, it's this Marilyn Monroe white halter dress from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch. Use dark brown or black eyeliner for Monroe's trademark mole just above your mouth and pick up a blonde wig for the complete look.

Poison Ivy

If you've always fancied yourself more Poison Ivy than Catwoman, then this costume based on one of Batman's love-to-hate villains is the pick for you. You'll also need a red wig and mask to pull off the full femme fatale look.

Adelaide Wilson from Us

If ‎Lupita Nyong'o's Adelaide Wilson in Jordan Peele's Us had you completely raptured, then this red jumpsuit is the key to turning you into one of "the tethered." Pick up an extra-large pair of plastic scissors and spray paint them gold for the final costume touch.

Goddess

You're a goddess in everyday life, so why not on Halloween, too? Wear this flowing gown with strappy gold flats and give your hair a romantic style for a believable look.

Nadia Vulvokov from Russian Doll

It's impossible to take your eyes off of Natasha Lyonne's Nadia as she relives her 36th birthday party over and over again in Netflix's Russian Doll. Her curly red hair and badass style is a look you'll want to copy for Halloween. Start with her staple black blazer, then add a red blouse, skinny black necktie, and sunglasses. Throw on your favorite pair of black pants to complete the costume. You'll also want to hit the streets with faux cigarettes and a coffee cup in hand and, unless you have naturally red hair, you'll need a wig to pull off the look.

Alex Owens from Flashdance

If the soundtrack to your youth was that of the 1980s, then there's a good chance that "What A Feeling" was on one of your mixtapes. What better reason to call a sweatshirt a dress and wear legwarmers than this Flashdance costume complete with a pink sweatband?

Eleven from Stranger Things

With the success of Netflix's Stranger Things, it's no surprise that people have also fallen in love with its characters, especially Eleven. Played by Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven's psychokinetic abilities make her the perfect choice for a Halloween costume. Take the gauze-y pink dress she wore in season one, and add a blonde wig, Eleven's trademark tube socks, and a blue jacket. Dab a little fake blood under your nose for the full effect and you're good to go.

Shuri from Black Panther

Because Black Panther never goes out of style, this Shuri costume is still a solid pick for any Halloween party.

Rizzo from Grease

Sure, you put on Grease to sing along with Sandy as she longed for "those summer nights," but it was Rizzo who had the style worth copying. Nab this dress and wig, oversize sunglasses, and a pink scarf before slipping into your own Pink Ladies jacket to complete the look.