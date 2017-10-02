11 Curve-Friendly Dresses to Wear on Halloween (and Beyond)

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Oct 02, 2017

Once candy corn makes its return on the supermarket shelves, you know it's official: Halloween is almost here! We’re all guilty of scrambling to a novelty shop at the last minute to find the costume that best expresses our alter ego, but how often do we re-wear that Batgirl costume stuffed in the back of the closet? Basically never.

So this year, why not build an outfit around a dress you'll actually want to incorporate into your fall wardrobe long after the tricks and treats have passed? We've scoured the lands and found an array of transformative dresses that can turn you into a witch, a goddess, or a disco diva with the addition of a few simple accessories. Scroll down to see (and shop) our favorite picks. We promise, you’ll definitely be revisiting these dresses in the future.

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

’50s Lady

For a classic retro vibe, go for a fit-and-flare dress with a ladylike print. Add a strand of pearls, short gloves, and kitten heels to complete the look. Red lips don’t hurt either!

2 of 11 Courtesy

Sexy Red Devil

Let your inner bad girl out for the night with a smoldering dress in crimson velvet. Finish the look with a red horned headband and fishnet tights.

3 of 11 Courtesy

Purr-fect Leopard

The sex kitten within is just waiting to take her Halloween walk on the wild side! The essentials? A sleek leopard-print dress and kitten ears. For a cutesy touch, use a dark eyebrow pencil to draw a triangle on the tip of your nose and add whiskers.

4 of 11 Courtesy

Evil Queen

Conjure your favorite Disney princess’ nemesis with a bejeweled gown in a deep red shade. Throw on a fab tiara and grab a scepter and you’re good to go.

5 of 11 Courtesy

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Who didn’t love Holly Golightly’s elegant wardrobe in this classic 1961 film? Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn and take a sleek LBD for a spin, accessorized with a wide-brim hat, large sunnies, and a pearl choker.

6 of 11 Courtesy

Screen Siren Marilyn Monroe

Ask anyone about The Seven Year Itch and the first scene that comes to mind is Monroe standing over a subway grate, trying to keep the skirt of that iconic white dress from blowing over her head. Take a cue from the sultry film legend and pair your dress with white strappy sandals.

7 of 11 Courtesy

Fierce Skeleton

If you don’t have time to put together an elaborate costume, this one’s for you. All you need is this killer LBD and a body-paint kit to create a skeletal motif on your face—be as minimal or as detailed as you’d like.

8 of 11 Courtesy

Egyptian Goddess

This flowy gown is the perfect nod to Cleopatra. Add a thin gold headband, a rope-tie belt, and tie-up flat sandals to channel the Queen of the Nile.

9 of 11 Courtesy

Disco Diva

Bring back the disco era with a shimmering number that would make even the dancing dolls of Studio 54 jealous. Don’t forget to pile on the faux diamonds and resurrect those platforms!

10 of 11 Courtesy

Roaring ’20s Flapper

We love the movement of this fringe! Capture the essence of the original party girl in this flashy dress. Up the glam with a sparkly headband and feather boa.

11 of 11 Courtesy

Wicked Witch

Lacy details make this cocktail dress feel extra-luxe; the hemline makes it just witchy enough. Pair it with a pointy black hat and you’ll stand out for all the right reasons (broomstick optional).

