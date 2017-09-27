8 Halloween Couples Costumes for You and Your Pet

When it comes to dressing up for Halloween, nothing says love like a couples costume, especially when said couple is you and your furry BFF.

That's right, coordinating your costume with your significant other is so 2016, and this year it's all about how creative you can get with your dog (or cat). Forget Dorothy and Toto, we're talking Jasmine and her pet tiger, Chewbacca and Princess Leia (or Luke Skywalker), and of course Daenerys Targaryen and Drogon.

Scroll down for the best coordinating costume ideas for you and your pet, and don't forget to Instagram the final result! We smell a new profile picture in the works...