8 Halloween Couples Costumes for You and Your Pet

When it comes to dressing up for Halloween, nothing says love like a couples costume, especially when said couple is you and your furry BFF.

That's right, coordinating your costume with your significant other is so 2016, and this year it's all about how creative you can get with your dog (or cat). Forget Dorothy and Toto, we're talking Jasmine and her pet tiger, Chewbacca and Princess Leia (or Luke Skywalker), and of course Daenerys Targaryen and Drogon. 

Scroll down for the best coordinating costume ideas for you and your pet, and don't forget to Instagram the final result! We smell a new profile picture in the works...

Daenerys Targaryen and Drogon

Khaleesi costume, $80, amazon.com. Dragon dog costume, from $14, amazon.com

Ketchup, Mustard, and Hot Dog

Ketchup costume, $25, spirithalloween.com; Mustard costume, $25, spirithalloween.com; Hotdog costume, $17, petsmart.com.

Little Red Riding Hood and a Wolf

Red hooded cape, $11, amazon.com; German Shepherd not included.

Steve Irwin and an Alligator

Khaki button-down short sleeve shirt, from $10, amazon.com; Alligator dog costume, $29, baxterboo.com.

Jasmine and Her Pet Tiger

Bardot crop top, from $9, amazon.com; Flowy pants, from $10, amazon.com; Dog-safe colored hairspray, $10, petpaint.com.

Ariel and Sebastian

Fish scale leggings, $13, amazon.com; Purple sparkly tube top, $13, amazon.com; Dog lobster costume, $25, amazon.com.

Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and Chewbacca

Princess Leia costume, $37, amazon.com; Luke Skywalker costume, $40, amazon.com; Chewbacca dog costume, $15, amazon.com

Ash and Pikachu

Ash costume, $50, walmart.com; Pikachu dog costume, $35, petsmart.com

