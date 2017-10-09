These Unique Pet Costumes Will Have Everyone Laughing

George Rose/Getty
Rachel Crocetti
Oct 09, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

Halloween is just around the corner, and while you've probably planned your own creative Halloween costume, have you put any thought into your dog's?

We already did some research and found out the top pet Halloween costume is a pumpkin, but your four-legged friend might be a little too extra to stick to the status quo. If that's the case, you'll need some inspiration to make sure Fido's Halloween costume is up-to-par with his out-there personality and fun-loving spirit.

VIDEO: Ways To Cut Down on Dog Ownership

 

Amazon's pet costume shop is not only filled with classic costumes, but it also has some unique outfit ideas to really get the trick-or-treaters laughing. Below, we've listed our favorite giggle-worthy dog costumes that'll solidify Fido's spot as the costume contest winner.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Businessman

Answer the door with, "Mr. Grey will see you now." Fifty shades of adorable.

from $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Fifties Girl

Think Sandra Dee before the Grease Lightning transformation.

from $13 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Skunk

Give your lil' stinker a costume to fit his nickname with this skunk getup. When you walk him, you might even scare some trick-or-treaters into thinking he's a real skunk.

$23 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

The Pope

Holy heavens, this tiny Pope costume is too cute for words!

from $13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

UPS Man

The UPS man might be your dog's worst enemy (or best friend, depending on if there are treats involved). Give Fido the chance to reverse the role for the day. If anything, your UPS man will get a good laugh when he drops off your next Amazon Prime impulse buy.

from $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Minion

The only thing cuter than an actual minion? An adorable puppy dressed up like a minion. Bonus points if you're willing to dress up like Gru from Despicable Me.

from $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Wonder Woman

She's probably already your hero, but now she can be everyone's hero.

$10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Little Red Riding Hood

Oh, how the tables have turned! Turn your big bad wolf into the sweet little red riding hood.

from $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Guy at a Luau

There is always that one guy on your flight home from vacation who's rocking a tacky, brightly-colored Hawaiian shirt (and maybe even a lei for good measure). Give your pup these major dad vibes this Halloween.

from $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Hula Girl

Have you ever seen a cuter hula dancer? This costume comes complete with a coconut bra, grass skirt, and lei.

$18 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!