These Unique Pet Costumes Will Have Everyone Laughing

Halloween is just around the corner, and while you've probably planned your own creative Halloween costume, have you put any thought into your dog's?

We already did some research and found out the top pet Halloween costume is a pumpkin, but your four-legged friend might be a little too extra to stick to the status quo. If that's the case, you'll need some inspiration to make sure Fido's Halloween costume is up-to-par with his out-there personality and fun-loving spirit.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Ways To Cut Down on Dog Ownership

Amazon's pet costume shop is not only filled with classic costumes, but it also has some unique outfit ideas to really get the trick-or-treaters laughing. Below, we've listed our favorite giggle-worthy dog costumes that'll solidify Fido's spot as the costume contest winner.