These Are the Best Halloween Movies to Watch If You're Scared of Everything

There's no shame in being an adult who can't handle scary stuff. Some of us just have a lower tolerance for suspense, gore, ghosts and ghouls. But as soon as the leaves start to turn and daylight hours begin to wane, everyone around us dives head-first into Halloween mode, burdening us faint-hearted folks with the task of dodging scariness at every turn.

So, how can you get into the Halloween spirit when you're a bonafide scaredy-cat? First of all: Own it. And second, get up to speed on all the excellent Halloween-centric entertainment that is not scary at all. Read on for our favorite Halloween movies, that are festive and fun, but won't give you nightmares.