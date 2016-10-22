These Are the Best Halloween Movies to Watch If You're Scared of Everything

Courtesy of The Everett Collection; DreamWorks; Universal; Buena Vista Pictures
Courtney Higgs
Oct 22, 2016 @ 9:30 am

There's no shame in being an adult who can't handle scary stuff. Some of us just have a lower tolerance for suspense, gore, ghosts and ghouls. But as soon as the leaves start to turn and daylight hours begin to wane, everyone around us dives head-first into Halloween mode, burdening us faint-hearted folks with the task of dodging scariness at every turn.

So, how can you get into the Halloween spirit when you're a bonafide scaredy-cat? First of all: Own it. And second, get up to speed on all the excellent Halloween-centric entertainment that is not scary at all. Read on for our favorite Halloween movies, that are festive and fun, but won't give you nightmares.

1 of 12 Courtesy of The Everett Collection

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Wait—is Charles M. Schulz secretly responsible for the basic-girl obsession with all things pumpkin? You can't officially get in the mood for fall until you watch this quintessential Peanuts feature. It's the perfect substitute for the typical scary Halloween movie, and chances are the whole family will be into it—kids included!

Advertisement
2 of 12 Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Hocus Pocus

Name a more iconic trio than the Sanderson Sisters ... we'll wait. Winnifred (played by Bette Midler), Sarah (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) have had the sassy witch archetype on lock since this movie debuted in 1993. The second October hits, it's officially acceptable to watch weekly. Heck, we are down to watch it all year long!

3 of 12 Disney Channel/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Halloweentown

If you grew up during the golden age of the influential art that was Disney Channel original movies, then this Halloween favorite is probably still near and dear to your heart. There's really nothing better than kids partaking in trans-universal travel and saving the world, all before bedtime. It's totally unrealistic and employs some of the worst visual effects ever, making it absolutely precious and a forever classic. Plus, anytime Debbie Reynolds stars as an eccentric grandmother, you know you're in for a good time!

Advertisement
4 of 12 Warner Bros./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Beetlejuice

Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse! Golden Globe-winner Michael Keaton stars as the (kind of) namesake "bio-exorcist" in this classic Tim Burton–helmed flick. While a few images of mangled dead folks and ghouls could be perceived as disturbing to youngsters, the fantastical costumes and crass jokes makes it more of a dark comedy than a scary experience.

Advertisement
5 of 12 20th Century Fox; Buena Vista Pictures; DreamWorks; Warner Bros.

... Or Have a Tim Burton Marathon

Tim Burton is the undisputed champion when it comes to cinematic gothic fantasies. He's responsible for directing and/or writing such classics as the aforementioned favorite Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Corpse Bride, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, just to name a few. And whether his productions are animated or live action, they're always just creepy enough to feel Halloween appropriate—minus the obvious guts and gore of typical horror movies.

Advertisement
6 of 12 Warner Bros./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Gremlins

If the very thought of being terrorized by demonic little critters is enough to keep you up at night, then maybe this isn't a good choice. But if you can get past that detail, you might find some comedic relief in this vintage flick about cuddly Furby-like creatures who unexpectedly transform into scary, slimy monsters.

Advertisement
7 of 12 Columbia Pictures/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Ghostbusters

No shade to the all-girl remake that came out earlier this year, but sometimes you just want the original! This funny flick will have you laughing out loud and also supplied with lots of ghostly characters, in keeping with the Halloween vibe. But comedic legends Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Rick Moranis, and even Sigourney Weaver offset any creepiness with plenty of LOLs. Who ya gonna call?

Advertisement
8 of 12 Universal/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Casper

This particular iteration of the story of Casper the Friendly Ghost is a fan favorite. It's light-hearted, fun, and drums up all the nostalgic feels. Not to mention: Casper + Kat (Christina Ricci) might just be the greatest love story of our time. P.S.: We're talking about Casper in his human form, played by '90s dreamboat Devon Sawa.

Advertisement
9 of 12 20th Century Fox/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

If you haven't yet seen this campy cult classic, the time has come to give it a watch. It stars young Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, and Tim Curry, and is the source of countless songs and pop culture nuggets that still persist today. "Time Warp," anyone?

Advertisement
10 of 12 Warner Bros./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

A little magic never hurt anyone! This Halloween, throw it back to the first installment of the book-to-movie adaptation that made stars of Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson and captivated audiences for a solid decade.

Advertisement
11 of 12 Mary Evans/Ronald Grant Archive

Addams Family Values

The creepiest thing about this movie is the cobweb covered gothic mansion that serves as its backdrop. It's funny through and through—even the plot that sees Uncle Fester (played by Christopher Lloyd) narrowly escaping murder attempts by his gold-digging fiancée Debbie (played by Joan Cusack).

Advertisement
12 of 12 20th Century Fox/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

A teenage girl who slays vampires? Count us in! We're so here for this feminist statement, especially since it comes in the form of a campy, dark comedy. Also, we're forever grateful that it spawned the beloved Sarah Michelle Gellar–starring TV show of the same name.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!