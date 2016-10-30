Martha Hunt Dresses as Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface and the Results are Gorgeous

Model Martha Hunt is bringing back Scarface and in a majorly glamorous way! The Taylor Swift gal pal hit up a model-heavy party in NYC where she did a perfect rendition of Michelle Pfeiffer's role as gun moll Elvira Hancock in the iconic gangster movie. With a silky white slip dress and blonde fringed bob wig, Hunt was a dead ringer down to her baby blues.

Michael Stewart/Getty

Of course what would Pfeiffer's character be without an Al Pacino (aka Tony Montana) by her side. Hunt walked the red carpet with this lucky guy:

Don't get high on your own supply 💥🍸🚬 A photo posted by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Oct 30, 2016 at 11:02am PDT

Like many celebrities on Halloween, Hunt called in the professionals when it came to getting her makeup done right. She worked with Carolina Gonzalez, who often paints the gorgeous faces of Victoria's Secret models like Hunt, Lily Aldridge, and Josephine Skriver. Certainly together they made a case for gold eyeshadow and rich coral lips to make a comeback!

Shoutout to my amazing glam team that made my Scarface fantasy come true 💙makeup @cgonzalezbeauty 🔹hair @daniellepriano 🔹styling @likate A photo posted by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Oct 30, 2016 at 9:30am PDT

Don't call me baby 📸@j_mcd A photo posted by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Oct 30, 2016 at 9:20am PDT

