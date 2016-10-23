Mariah Carey Sizzles in Sexy Devil Costume at Her Annual Halloween Party

Mariah Carey is definitely in the running for sexiest Halloween costume this year. The 46-year-old singer hosted her annual Halloween party last night, and she looked red hot in her form-fitting devil costume.

Carey has a history of sexy costumes—last year she was a sultry witch—but her costume was next level for this year's festivities. She arrived at the soiree with ex-husband Nick Cannon and their two children, and she was dressed in a head-turning red latex devil costume. The outfit was extremely low-cut and featured a corset that cinched her tiny waist. She paired the outfit with sparkly devil horns, black platform boots, and sparkling diamond earrings. And, of course, the whole look wouldn't be complete without Carey's perfectly curled hair and sultry eye makeup.

Carey may have stolen the spotlight, but her family's costumes were awesome, too! Cannon and son Moroccan went as video game characters Mario and Luigi, wearing blue overalls and matching hats. Their daughter, Monroe, on the other hand, looked lovely as a purple princess.

Carey's party guests looked amazing in their festive getups, as well, and it looks like everyone had a fun-filled night.

