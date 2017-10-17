7 Beauty Products You Can Still Use After Halloween Is Over

Courtesy, Time Inc. Studio
Erin Lukas
Oct 17, 2017 @ 11:45 am

When you go "all out" for Halloween, it's the makeup—not the costume you buy—to become a disco queen, cat, or mermaid that makes your bank account start to look sad.

Since investing in makeup to completely transform yourself can start to add up quickly, go for products you can use to help you win Best Costume on October 31st and you can reach for when you want to switch things up on any of the other 364 days of the year.

Here, we've rounded up the makeup and hair products that you can keep using after you've washed your cat whiskers off on November 1st.

VIDEO: 2017's Hottest Halloween Costumes

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

IGK Preparty Hair Strobing Glitter Spray 

A few spritzes of IGK's hair glitter spray may be the finishing touch for your fairy or disco queen costume, but it will also add a touch of sparkle to every look you wear on the holiday party circuit. 

IGK $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Huda Beauty Classic False Lashes in Samantha #7

A pair of plush false lashes will enhance any costume—whether you're dressing up as Marilyn Monroe or sticking on cat ears. This set from Huda Beauty adds volume loud enough to make an impact with your costume, but not too over the top to wear on a daily basis. 

Huda Beauty $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

NYX Liquid Crystal Body Liner in Crystal Silk 

Trace your lash line with a glitter liner to complete your studio 54-ready costume. After Halloween? Run it over your black liner before going out for an extra twinkle in your eye. 

NYX $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette 

Given the kaleidoscope of metallic shades in Fenty Beauty's Galaxy palette, the possibilities are endless. Trust us: you're not going to be able to put it down once Halloween is over. 

Fenty Beauty $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Stellar Hyper Eyeliner Liquid Pen 

A liquid black liner is a staple in everyone's makeup bag. Give your cat eye a rest on October 31st, and use it to create some cute whiskers. 

Stellar $21 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

E.L.F. Shimmering Facial Whip in Lilac Petal 

Old fashioned glitter can get messy—real quick. Instead, use this highlighter for the shimmer that your unicorn or fairy costume needs. On every other day of the year, spike your foundation with it to give your complexion a dewy glow. 

E.L.F. $1 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Matte Crème Lip Crayon in Red Velvet 

Not just for your lips, a creamy, non-flaky, red lip pencil can act as makeshift fake blood to help you transform into a vampire. After October 31st, swipe it on when you're wearing your favorite LBD. 

Bite $24 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!