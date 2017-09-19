5 Ways to Wear Your Little Black Dress on Halloween

Donaldson Collection/Getty
Alison Syrett Cleary (Text) and Ann Jacoby (Market)
Sep 19, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Since the title of this story is pretty self-explanatory, let’s get right to the point: You don’t have a Halloween costume. You do have a little black dress. And you’d love a few easy ways for these facts to relate.

We’ve got five—one for every type of LBD—all of which are cool and clever enough to cover up your shameless procrastination this year. (C’mon, waiting until the last week of October is cutting it way too close!) Scroll down, start shopping, and don’t forget expedited shipping.

1 of 10 Everett Collection

The Shirt Dress: Wednesday Addams

Once you’ve got the finished outfit in place, nuanced details are what make this one work: tightly braided pigtails, under-eye circles, and a sullen expression. Plan to keep your arms crossed all night.

2 of 10 Courtesy

Shop the Look: Lush Hailey Crepe Dress, $46; nordstrom.com. J.Crew Stretch Perfect Shirt, $70; nordstrom.com. Vanessa Mooney Velvet Choker Necklace, $9; shopbop.com. Botkier Violet Bow Loafers, $138; shopbop.com. H&M 5-Pack Socks, $13; hm.com.

3 of 10 Everett Collection

The Streamlined Midi: Cruella de Vil

If you don’t already own a long fur coat and red accessories, there are plenty of affordable options out there you’ll actually want to wear again (with other things, natch). Next step: tracking down silver hairspray.

4 of 10 Courtesy

Shop the Look: Anni Bing Lace-Trimmed Silk Dress, $250; net-a-porter.com. Juliet Crystal Bib, $68; baublebar.com. BB Dakota Tucker Wubby Faux Fur Coat, $136; nordstrom.com. Forum Child Opera Satin Gloves, $6; amazon.com. Kate Spade Small Square Stud Earrings, $38; shopbop.com. Louise Et Cie Kota Ankle Strap Pump, $100; nordstrom.com.

5 of 10 Getty

The Leather Mini: Madonna

We’re talking ‘80s Madonna, specifically, complete with metal studs, gothic crosses, and patched-to-perfection outerwear. Fried hair is key to this look, so leave plenty of extra time for teasing.

6 of 10 Courtesy

Shop the Look: Alice + Olivia Chloe Embellished Jacket, $800; net-a-porter.com. Metallic Bow Scrunchie, $4; forever21.com. Zara Embossed Faux Leather Dress, $50; zara.com. Dolce Vita Hendrix Studded Sandal, $150; nordstrom.com. Real Metal Gothic Victorian Cross Earrings, $10; amazon.com. Fownes Brothers Chain Fingerless Leather Gloves, $88; nordstrom.com

7 of 10 ITV/REX/Shutterstock

The Short Slip: Posh Spice

Because the ’90s are such a huge trend right now, subtlety doesn’t translate here. To leave no question you’re in costume, work in every accessory you saved your allowance to buy in middle school.

8 of 10 Courtesy

Shop the Look: Mogor Faux Fur Clutch, $29; amazon.com. Velour Bardot Slip Dress, $53; nordstrom.com. Anna Sui guipure Lace and Grosgrain Choker, $45; net-a-porter.com. Jessica Simpson Roxelle Sandal, $89; nordstrom.com.

9 of 10 Everett Collection

The Elegant Sheath: Holly Golightly

If possible, start with a style with a crystal or pearl embellished neckline—it means less jewelry to track down! And while you needn’t commit to actual baby bangs, elbow-length gloves and oversized sunglasses are a must.

10 of 10 Courtesy

Shop the Look: Acne Studio Mustang Sunglasses, $320; net-a-porter.com. Felicity & Coco Ponte Knit Sheath Dress, $98; nordstrom.com. BHLDN Blushing Pearl Drop Earrings, $140; bhldn.com. Wedding Belles New York Elloise Crystal Hairpin, $35; nordstrom.com. LoveRocks London 5 Row Pearl Choker, $18; asos.com. H&M Long Gloves, $6; hm.com. Kristin Cavallari Opel Lace-Up Pump, $130; nordstrom.com.

