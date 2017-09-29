9 Last-Minute Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Are Already in Your Closet

Sort of like your wedding, Halloween demands that you mull over your outfit months in advance, even though you're most likely to only wear it once. If you don't feel like pulling out all the sartorial stops for what's not widely considered the most important day of your life, that's more than okay—you can still easily rustle up something presentable, and, more importantly, easily recognizable by dressing up like a celebrity in their most iconic look. Chances are you already have the makings of a great costume in your closet.

VIDEO: Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

Take notes below.