9 Last-Minute Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Are Already in Your Closet

Jun Sato/ WireImage; SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images; Bryan Steffy/Getty
Claire Stern
Sep 29, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Sort of like your wedding, Halloween demands that you mull over your outfit months in advance, even though you're most likely to only wear it once. If you don't feel like pulling out all the sartorial stops for what's not widely considered the most important day of your life, that's more than okayyou can still easily rustle up something presentable, and, more importantly, easily recognizable by dressing up like a celebrity in their most iconic look. Chances are you already have the makings of a great costume in your closet.

Take notes below.

BRITNEY SPEARS

The keys to transforming into America's pop princess? A gray cardigan, a white button-down shirt (tied ever so seductively around the waist), a hot pink bra, a black miniskirt, knee-high socks, clunky black shoes, and pigtails. Do not—I repeat—do not forget the pigtails.

ARIANA GRANDE

Grab a form-fitting black minidress and high heels and tie your hair into an alarmingly high ponytail. Cat ears optional. 

SIA

The wig says it all, really. (But if you can't locate a wig store in time, mega bangs, black and white hairspray, and the largest bow humanly possible will do.) 

DAFT PUNK

Throw on a black suit and borrow your brooding biker friend's helmet.

PARIS HILTON

Dig up the Juicy sweatsuit hiding in the back of your closet, grab a pair of oversize sunglasses, and a blonde wig (if you're not a natural blonde). Bonus points for a chihuahua.

HILLARY CLINTON

Wear a colorful pantsuit, a bob wig, and walk with purpose, ideally to the White House.

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

Straighten your hair, slip on a tight, cleavage-baring (and preferably nude) dress, and finish the look with peep-toe boots (and a phone ripe for selfie-taking).

LADY GAGA

A pink hat, a pink blazer, extreme high heels, and—boom!—you're basically Lady Joanne.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Cement your reputation as a Halloween costume savant with slicked-back wet hair, a gray ripped sweatshirt, a choker necklace, red lipstick, and a brand-new persona.

