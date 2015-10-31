Ladurée and Bonpoint Threw the Sweetest Celebrity-Filled Halloween Bash (Plus, Try this Chocolate Biscuit Recipe!)

When I received an invitation to attend a NYC Halloween bash co-hosted by the chic Parisian Patisserie Ladurée and the equally stylish French children’s fashion brand, Bonpoint, visions of macarons danced in my head. I scooped up my 20-month old daughter and took her downtown to the famed bakery’s outpost in Soho, which opens into a backyard garden. A puppet show was in full swing when we arrived, costumed children zipped in and out of a miniature maze made of haystacks, and a pumpkin decorating table sparkled with glitter pens of every hue.

Trays of champagne were passed around for the grownups, and, yep, there were plenty of signature macarons. And while the abundance of beautiful mommies and adorably turned out kiddies stole the show, there was eye candy a-go-go—from Drew Barrymore with her two little girls (shown above with famous makeup artist and host Gucci Westman) to Martha Stewart giggling with her grandchildren. My daughter and I nibbled on bat-shaped cookies that were simple and chocolate-y in the best possible way. You can find the recipe below. (I fully intend to whip out different cutter shapes to make this my new go-to cookie batter.) Click through the slides above to check out the sweet scene for yourself.

Ladurée Chocolate Biscuits

Makes 60 biscuits

1 cup butter (room temperature)

1 cup confectioners sugar

1 egg

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 3/4 cups cake flour

1 cup hazelnut powder

1/3 cup dark chocolate

1/8 cup cocoa powder

Mix the butter, the confectioners sugar, hazelnut powder and cocoa powder together. Add the egg and the sea salt. Melt the dark chocolate and add it to the preparation. Finish with the flour. Put the dough in the fridge for at least 6 hours. Shape the dough in small flat cookies. Bake for 10 minutes at 350F.